Exercise At US Bank Stadium In Minneapolis This Winter With The ‘Winter Warm-Up’

Winter Warm-Up, a recreational program featuring inline skating and indoor running, returns to U.S. Bank Stadium this November. Fourteen Winter Warm-Up sessions will be offered this season beginning on Tuesday, December 5 and ending on Thursday, January 25. Winter Warm-Up is open to all ages and will take place on the stadium’s main and upper concourses from 5 – 9 pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The Metrodome in Minneapolis used to host a roller skating event as well, much to the chagrin of former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, who referred to the stadium as "RollerDome" before his Bears took on the Vikings in 1987.

Inline skating and rollerskating are offered this year on the stadium’s main concourse. Open skating is offered from 5 – 8 pm with speed skating from 8 – 9 pm. Skaters will need to bring their own equipment to participate as skate rental will not be available. All participants on the skating concourse must have skates on, no street shoes are allowed. Skaters are required to bring their own safety gear, including helmets. Participants are welcome to bring inline skating equipment to the stadium and will be subject to a bag search and standard security procedures.

Indoor running is offered this year on the stadium's upper concourse. Proper footwear is required for all participants. No strollers are allowed while running or while on the running course.

Tickets for this event cost $11.50 plus fees.