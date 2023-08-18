‘Every Little Thing’ Country Singer Hopes To Hit A Home Run At Target Field

CARLY IN MINNESOTA!

She has to be one of the hardest-working artists in Nashville! Everywhere I look, Carly Pearce is there. Carly was at US Bank Stadium as the opening act for Kenny Chesney last August, along with superstars Old Dominion and Dan & Shay! She is going to be on tour with Tim McGraw and back in Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center in April of 2024, and now you get a chance to see her this August with our Minnesota Twins at Target Field!

CARLY PEARCE AND THE MINNESOTA TWINS!

Carly will be performing a post-game concert at Target Field, after the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday, August 24th. The game will start at 6:15 pm and the concert will begin approximately 15 minutes after the end of the game.

Everyone who has a ticket to see the Twins play on Thursday, August 24th, can enjoy the show. However, if you would like to take your Minnesota Twins game to the next level, you can get the VIP Package, which includes two tickets to see the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers, as well as a VIP Field Access Pass for the Carly Pearce post-game concert.

VIP EXPERIENCE

You can pick up your VIP pass on game day ONLY at Target Field Station, which is located around the corner from Gate 6, at the Northwest Corner of Target Field, near 5th Street and the Lightrail. Get your tickets by clicking HERE now.

