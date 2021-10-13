Virtual Career Fair
- Central Minnesota Mental Health Center
- 1321 13th St N, St. Cloud, MN 56303 United States
- Phone
- (320)339-8423
- Email:
- ehayden@cmmhc.com
Additional Information
Interested in pursuing a career in the mental health field? Have a desire to work for an organization giving back to the community to make it healthier? CMMHC may be the perfect fit for you.
Join us Tuesday, October 26th from 1:30 pm - 5:30 pm for our virtual career fair.
We have openings at all offices; Buffalo, Elk River, Monticello, St. Cloud and Waite Park.
Positions include: Mental Health Practitioner, Co-Responder, Office Support, Licensed Alcohol Drug Counselor, Certified Peer Specialist, and many more!
Questions? Visit www.cmmhc.org/employment-opportunities to learn more or email hr@cmmhc.com.
Schedule:
1:30 Welcome
1:35 ACT
1:50 ARMHS
2:05 IRTS
2:20 Crisis
2:35 Benefits Q&A
2:45 SLMH
3:00 Focus XII
3:15 Detox
3:30 TCM/Care Navigator/Certified Peer Specialist
3:45 Benefits Q&A
4:00 Day Treatment
4:15 OPMH
4:30 Office Support
4:45 CD
5:00 Benefits and General Questions