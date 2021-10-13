Additional Information

Interested in pursuing a career in the mental health field? Have a desire to work for an organization giving back to the community to make it healthier? CMMHC may be the perfect fit for you.

Join us Tuesday, October 26th from 1:30 pm - 5:30 pm for our virtual career fair.

We have openings at all offices; Buffalo, Elk River, Monticello, St. Cloud and Waite Park.

Positions include: Mental Health Practitioner, Co-Responder, Office Support, Licensed Alcohol Drug Counselor, Certified Peer Specialist, and many more!

Questions? Visit www.cmmhc.org/employment-opportunities to learn more or email hr@cmmhc.com.

Schedule:

1:30 Welcome

1:35 ACT

1:50 ARMHS

2:05 IRTS

2:20 Crisis

2:35 Benefits Q&A

2:45 SLMH

3:00 Focus XII

3:15 Detox

3:30 TCM/Care Navigator/Certified Peer Specialist

3:45 Benefits Q&A

4:00 Day Treatment

4:15 OPMH

4:30 Office Support

4:45 CD

5:00 Benefits and General Questions