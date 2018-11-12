Additional Information

Slice For Life Live Auction:

At this awesome auction we offer pies for sale to the highest bidder. These are Homemade, delicious pies. 100% of all funds raised goes to Pregnancy Resource Center ( St. Cloud) This is a great opportunity to purchase a Homemade Pie for Thanksgiving and at the same time, help support a very worthwhile cause, saving lives. Also anyone who attends recieves a FREE slice of pie and coffee . We also have a silent Auction , prizes, and more.

Note: Pregnancy Resource Center is looking for nice Pie Plates for this auction and they can be dropped off at: 305 5th ave. South #170 St. Cloud, Mn 56301. Also, if you know any suggestions for another location next year to host this auction please let us know. We have been very blest to have the Auction at the Catholic Church in Clearwater, Mn, but would consider having this great charity event at other locations Please call Pregnancy Resource Center (320)253-5333 with any suggestions. Thank You. Auction Date 11-20-2018 Auction Starts 6:30 P.M.