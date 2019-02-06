FREE 60-90 minute Dementia Friends Informational Session

Additional Information

Cristina Rodriguez is a Certified Dementia Practitioner, as well as a Dementia Champion, and has nearly 20 years working with individuals who are living with Dementia and their families or care partners.

During this FREE 60-90 minuet Dementia Friends Informational Session you will learn more about this movement, as well as, develop a better understanding of what Dementia is, the different types of Dementia, what it is like to live with Dementia. You will also learn some tips on communicating with individuals living with Dementia. Everyone who attends is asked to turn their new understanding into a practical action that can help support someone living with Dementia. The action can be as big or small as you choose- every action counts.

Upcoming Dementia Friends Informational Sessions

February 19th, 1:30 pm

March 19th, 1:30 pm

April 15th, 1:30 pm

RSVP to Jean at 320-252-6325

The Sanctuary at St. Cloud

2410 20th Avenue SE

St. Cloud, MN 56304