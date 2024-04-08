Additional Information

2nd annual Tiger Prowl on Saturday, May 11, 2024!

1 mile Start Time: 9:00 am Price: $22.50 Race Fee + $2.35 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $25.00 after April 30, 2024 at 11:59 pm 5K walk/run Start Time: 9:30 am Price: $22.50 Race Fee + $2.35 SignUp Fee

All proceeds benefit the St. Cloud Tech Cross Country Booster Club which fundraises for the team.

Run a 1 mile out and back and/or a 5k around the Tech High School campus, with both races finishing on the 50-yard line inside Tech Stadium.