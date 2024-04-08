May 11 | 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
- St. Cloud Tech High School
- 4200 S. 33rd St., St. Cloud, MN 56301 United States
Additional Information
2nd annual Tiger Prowl on Saturday, May 11, 2024!
1 mile
Start Time: 9:00 am
Price: $22.50 Race Fee + $2.35 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $25.00 after April 30, 2024 at 11:59 pm
Registration: Price increases to $25.00 after April 30, 2024 at 11:59 pm
5K walk/run
Start Time: 9:30 am
Price: $22.50 Race Fee + $2.35 SignUp Fee
Registration: Price increases to $25.00 after April 30, 2024 at 11:59 pm
Registration: Price increases to $25.00 after April 30, 2024 at 11:59 pm
All proceeds benefit the St. Cloud Tech Cross Country Booster Club which fundraises for the team.
Run a 1 mile out and back and/or a 5k around the Tech High School campus, with both races finishing on the 50-yard line inside Tech Stadium.