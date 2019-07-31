2019 Minnesota Renaissance Festival Bus [Sept. 21, 2019]
September 21 | 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
- Cost:
- $28
- Townsquare Media - St. Cloud
- 640 SE Lincoln Avenue, St. Cloud, MN 56303 United States
Contact:
- Phone
- 320-251-4422
Additional Information
Renaissance Festival Buses
Choose from 2 different weekends:
Saturday, September 7, 2019 -- for the Wine, Chocolate & Romance themed weekend
~OR~
Saturday, September 21, 2019 -- for the Shamrocks & Shenanigans themed weekend
Townsquare Media is taking a chariot, in the form of a deluxe Trobec’s motor coach bus, to the Renaissance Festival!
Details:
- $28 per person, per date. Includes bus ride and we’ll throw in your ticket to the Renaissance Festival.
- The bus will depart from the back parking lot of Townsquare Media (behind the building) at 640 S.E. Lincoln Avenue in St. Cloud at 8 am on 9/7 & 9/21. We will leave the Renaissance Festival at 4pm, to return to St. Cloud.
- The cost for this trip is non-refundable, and this is a rain-or-shine event.
- Must be 18 or older, or accompanied by an adult.
- No pets allowed on the bus.
- Bus riders need to sign a waiver. You can download it here [September 7 | September 21] and bring it with you, on the day of the event, to save time.