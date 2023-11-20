Epic ‘Minnesota Ice Festival’ Coming In January

An ice maze, scavenger hunt and ice skating are all on the schedule this winter at the Viking Lakes complex!

The Minnesota Ice Festival is coming to Eagan, Minnesota on January 5th.

Embark on an icy adventure at The Minnesota Ice Festival, beginning Friday, January 5, 2024. Navigate through the enchanting twists of The Minnesota Ice Maze, join QB on a quest to find his friends through his scavenger hunt, experience the thrill of a multi-lane ice slide with friends, twirl gracefully upon a nearby ice skating rink, indulge in cocktails at two ice bars, escape the cold with hot drinks and yummy treats in the Warming Haus, order delicious eats from a row of local food trucks, leave your mark on the popular ice signature wall, and become captivated by pro carvers at an ice carving competition. All of these wonderful winter delights and much more can be found at The Minnesota Ice Festival.

The event will run through February 11th as long as the ice cooperates. Tickets start at $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for children ages 5-14. Kids 4 and under are admitted free.

Minnesota Ice via Facebook Minnesota Ice via Facebook loading...

Earlier this year we told you about the other events happening at Viking Lakes in Eagan, including a drive-through Christmas light experience.

This year, the 'Magic of Lights' will make its Twin Cities debut as part of the Winter SKOLstice, featuring over two MILLION holiday lights as a drive-through experience. The experience will include holiday favorites like Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, Elves and Reindeer Road. In addition to the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel Of Lights, displays will include a 32-foot-tall Waving Christmas Barbie and the iconic BIGFOOT monster truck.

Amanda Gill/Courtesy: Viking Lakes Amanda Gill/Courtesy: Viking Lakes loading...

The Winter SKOLstice is slated to run November 17th through December 31st.