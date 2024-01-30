End Of The Road For These Snow Sculpting Minnesota Brothers?
As the saying goes, "All good things come to an end." Is this the end for the Bartz Brothers from New Brighton, Minnesota? A post from the brothers to social media indicated that this year's extremely short season could put the snow sculptors out of business from the sounds of it. But the brothers are leaning on community support to hopefully get them over the financial hump.
GoFundMe:
This year the Bartz brothers moved their snow sculpture out of the neighborhood where they have built in years past for a new site, at the city's municipal golf course, off a heavier trafficked road. Also helping the snow sculptures in past years, in terms of attendance, was the fact that the Ice Castles were also in New Brighton up until this year when they moved to Maple Grove.
In the social media post from the Bartz brothers, there was one line that seemed telling, at least to me.
Any donations would be greatly appreciated... as this year dictates the future of our snow sculptures.
Hopefully, people come through for these young men, otherwise, it seems like this might have been possibly the last year of mega snow sculptures in New Brighton.
