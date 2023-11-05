Drive-Thru Lefse Shack Just Over An Hour From St. Cloud May Be Most Minnesota Thing Ever

I've seen plenty of drive-thrus for ice cream, fast food and coffee... but until now, I don't believe I have ever seen one for anything so unique, so delicious and so... Minnesotan.

A family near Evansville, Minnesota has opened a 'lefse shack,' open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays through December 23rd! It is about an hour and 20 minutes from St. Cloud.

The lefse drive thru will be open Saturdays 10-Noon if anyone wants to stop by! Open today and every Saturday through December 23rd. 2 miles north of Evansville on County Road 1. In west central Minnesota.

The post, shared in the Facebook group "Quirky Minnesota Places," has elicited some pretty funny comments.

Gabby:

I have never seen a more Minnesotan picture than this

Heath:

The world needs more lefse drive thrus. Two lefse with butter and sugar. Please add a side of kurmkake.

David (saying what we are all thinking):

Ufda, I’m glad it’s not Lutefisk.

The actual address of the lefse shack is in Lund Township, about two miles north of Evansville, Minnesota.

The lefse costs $6 for a pack of three rounds.

Lefse has been a Christmastime tradition in my family for as long as I can remember. My grandma would set up all the ingredients in the kitchen to make the stuff and rarely would much of the finished product make it to the dinner table because we were always too antsy to wait to eat it!

The traditional Norwegian dish is made over several days using potatoes to make a tortilla-like shell which can be filled with anything from salmon to butter and sugar.