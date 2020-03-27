DPS: Justifiable Reasons to Go Out During Stay at Home

UNDATED -- With the statewide Stay at Home order beginning at midnight on Friday the Minnesota Department of Public Safety has outlined seven situations in which it would make sense to leave your home.

Authorities say the reasons on the list are relocating to a safer location if your home becomes hazardous, going to the doctor or a pharmacy, going outside for exercise or hunting, taking a trip to the store for groceries or supplies, traveling into or out of the state in order to return to your home, going to take care of a relative, friend, or pet at another home, and moving between shelters and encampments if you are homeless.

Anyone found in violation of the executive order is subject to a misdemeanor citation. The Stay at Home order runs through Friday, April 10th.

