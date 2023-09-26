Don’t Let These Creepy Minnesota Dolls Ruin Your Trip To Southern MN

It's back for its 5th year, the creepy doll exhibit is coming back to the History Center of Olmsted County, just in time for Halloween 2023! This year the theme is murder at the masquerade, where guests try to solve who the killer doll is.

Some background on the event before we learn more about this year's exhibit. "The Creepy Doll Contest began in 2019 as a series of social media posts that featured rarely seen and uncannily creep dolls from the History Center's artifact collection."

The History Center of Olmsted County put out a press release this afternoon about the 5th anniversary of the exhibit. The release states that there are 3 different ways guests can experience the exhibit for those who are going to be in Rochester sometime during the month of October.

The first is by visiting the exhibit outside of the main masquerade event. According to the release:

Museum guests, or should we say gumshoes, will test their detective skills at the scene of the crime along with additional story displays containing clues and important information. The dolls each selected a vintage mask and rarely-seen items hidden away in the HCOC vaults to join them in the displays. Solve the crime and vote in person at the History Center of Olmsted County October 3-31, Wednesday - Saturdays 9:00am-5:00pm; Sundays 12:00pm-5pm. Admission is $9 for adults, and $5 for children and includes all of the museum’s current exhibits.

Another way you can experience the exhibit is by attending the masquerade itself on October 13th from 7-10pm. That event will include: "a dinner, cash bar, costume contest, DJ, live painting, and more!"

The final way you can enjoy this creepy exhibit is to follow the History Center online, including social media.

Anyway you choose to enjoy the event one thing will be certain, I won't be anywhere near those creepy things.

