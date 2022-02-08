Dogs Have Too Much Energy For You? Spartacus Is Up For Adoption

Up for adoption this week at Tri County Humane Society is a fine looking turtle named Spartacus. Maybe you lack the energy to have a dog, well, you're in luck. Spartacus would be a perfect pet for you. You could take her on long 20 foot walks, if you'd like.

Meet Spartacus

This lovely gal came into TCHS because her previous owners could no longer care for her. She needed some medical care and TLC after her arrival, but she's better than ever and ready to find a home of her own now! She is yellow-bellied slider; these turtles typically live 20+ years.

She requires a setup that allows for water time; the space should be large enough for her to swim around and fully submerge in the water. A 75 - 100 gallon tank is ideal. A ramp up to a dry, heated basking space outside of the water is also a necessity for this girl. It is important to have an appropriate temperature for both the water and the dry space.

Heaters, filters and appropriate accessories/decorations for her tank will be needed. Spartacus is used to eating a pellet diet, with the occasional live minnows. In the shelter, she has been eating a mixture of pellets, dried shrimp, and greens; she goes to town on food given to her in the water.

In-depth research prior to owning Spartacus is pertinent- TCHS staff is happy to help with questions! There will also be information and care instructions to go home with her adopter. This lovely lady can't wait to find her new home!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

