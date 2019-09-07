Dogs and Their Owners Go Back in Time at Companion Walk [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota dogs and their owners went back in time at an annual humane society fundraiser this weekend.

Tri-County Humane Society held their annual Bark to the Future Companion Walk at Wilson Park on Saturday. This was just the second year the event has had a 1980s theme. Volunteer and Events Coordinator Kate Kompas says people are still getting used to the changes.

We were '60s for so long with Woofstock that we're still trying to get people into the '80s spirit.

Around 400 people and 300 dogs walked either the 1K for small and senior dogs or the full 5K.

Kompas says this year’s goal was to raise $55,000 for operations as well as the new shelter.

Since we have the city of St. Cloud's contract now we take in a lot more strays and we have our old building. So it's been like a game of doggie Tetris trying to figure out who can go everywhere, trying to serve all of these animals to the standard that we demand.

The event also featured food, vendors, two DeLoreans, and a costume contest.