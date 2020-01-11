Divisional Weekend: Vikings Face 49ers Today

The Minnesota Vikings (11-6) are on the road today to face the San Francisco 49'ers (13-3) in an NFC divisional round playoff match-up at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers are the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Vikings grabbed the last spot, becoming the #6 seed. A Minnesota win would send the Vikings to the NFC Championship game next weekend in either Green Bay or Seattle.

The Vikings are looking to build on last Sunday's 26-20 wildcard win over the Saints in New Orleans. The 49ers had a first-round bye.

Vikings cornerback MacKenzie Alexander is listed as 'out' for today's game. Safety Jayron Kearse is listed as 'doubtful,' and wide receiver Adam Thielen is listed as 'questionable.'

The Vikings are 7 point underdogs today against the 49ers.

The game is set to kickoff at 3:35 PM CT. (TV: NBC, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!

