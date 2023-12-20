DIRTY LOVE: Are Minnesotans Among the Nation’s Worst Adulterers?

Still need to get out of buying your significant other a Christmas gift? Perhaps you can give them...a fresh start? A fresh start away from you.

A survey dared to ask where adults are most likely to adulterate their relationship with another adult. I'm trying to make a clever reference to adultery, but the creative well is a little off today.

Same, lightbulb. Same. (Photo by Diego PH on Unsplash)

What The Adultering Hell, Midwest?!

So flyover country turns out to be an infidelity hotbed. Four cities in the Midwest made the Top Ten, including Minneapolis (number seven) and St Paul (number eight...awe, they're twinsies!).

Reason #11,289 to be Thankful That We're Not Florida

Miami and Orlando: great for Spring Break, bad for monogamy. They took the top two spots, respectively with no respect to significant others. Tampa was number five.

Says Ashley Madison's chief strategy officer (really? The infidelity website whose slogan is "Life is Short. Have an Affair.” needs one of those?) Paul Keable, "People want to be wanted, they want to be desired. We’re told, particularly in Western civilization, that men need to be [the] strong, silent type and they don’t require that emotional component to their lives. But, we do."

Okay, Paul. There are much gooder ways to get your "emotional component" than to cheat on your partner. Have people tried video games? The entire Legend of Zelda series is out there to give your life and emotional component. If you get immersed enough into Hyrule, then your S.O. will leave you and you won't have that "cheater" label stuck on you for life.

Unless you're up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start-ing your way through life.

