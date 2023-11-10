Did You “Trash” Your Tax Rebate From the State of Minnesota?

Have you gotten what looks to be a check from a company you don’t recognize? Don’t throw it away if you haven’t already, it’s likely that check is REAL.

Earlier this year the Minnesota Legislature approved one-time tax rebate checks for people making $75,000 per year or less or couples making $150,000 annually or less.

The checks are coming from a company called Submittable Holdings from Missoula Montana. The Minnesota Department of Revenue told WCCO TV that the company was hired because the state is in the middle of property tax refund season and did not have the needed resources available to issue the property tax refunds and the rebate checks at the same time without causing an issue which would lead to a delay.

The State worked with Submittable holdings during the Pandemic for the Front-Line Worker Payments.

The State says that if you filed your taxes electronically and they have your banking information, you will get a direct deposit, if not, you need to look through the stack of junk mail that might be lying around.

The checks were sent out in September, and over 150,000 of these checks that were put in the mail are about to expire. With the high number of uncashed checks, the state is going to reissue checks in two different waves. The first will be around the 15th of this month, and the second will be in early December.

The state says they will try to continue reach eligible residents who have not cashed their checks. Reports do state that some people returned the checks because taking the money goes against their personal beliefs.

If you’ve moved recently that could be the reason your check has not found you, but the Department of Revenue says they’re not closing the door on your getting your money. Also, if you threw the check away because you thought it was junk mail, your money could still find its way to you.

If you have not gotten a check, send an email to mntaxrebate@submittable.com and a customer service representative will be available to help.

Individuals who qualify making $75,000 per year or less were to get a check for $260, while couples making $150,000 or less had checks sent for $520. And parents in these groups would get $260 per child for up to three kids with an amount that totals $1,300.

