Did You Know There Is A Summer Extravaganza That Celebrates All Things Ice Castle?
This seems to be one of those things that you either know about or have zero clue that this type of event exists. This summer the 7th annual Land Castle Summer Extravaganza is happening in Winsted Minnesota, and it sounds like a pretty fun time for those who like to get out and enjoy the nice weather.
Live music by SLAMABAMA, Cindy Jo, and another guest soon to be announced. Bean bag tournament, live trout pond, kids coloring contest, nightly bonfire, and more to be announced soon! Weekend adult ticket holders get a ticket for our prize giveaway!"
The event is held in Winsted and is going to be at the Winstock Festival Grounds, which is located at 3233 230th St, Winsted, MN, and the event will run September 15th and 16th with early camping being allowed as soon as the 14th of September.
Other event details according to the event's website include entertainment by:
SLAMABAMA on Friday night, and Cindy Jo on Saturday night, with more details on the performers by going hereand here.
While I don't have an Ice Castle fish house yet, events like this one make me consider getting one a little more each time I hear about it.
