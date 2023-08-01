Did You Know The World’s Deepest Pothole Can Be Found In Minnesota?
Minnesota is the home to many things, including Post-it notes, the Juicy Lucy, and the world's deepest pothole. But the pothole we are talking about isn't found on any road, although this spring I think you'd agree there were a few on Division that might just be one of the world's deepest. The pothole that I'm referencing is the kind formed by water flowing over rocks, and at Interstate Park you can see not just the world's deepest pothole, you can see plenty of other examples.
If you've never heard of Interstate State Park, it's located in Taylor's Falls on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's got potholes, really fantastic views of the St. Croix River, and some great places to hike and explore.
To get more information about the state park, or to see what's going on at Interstate if you are going for a visit, you can go here.
