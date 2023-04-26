Seems some people just find it difficult to behave on airplanes lately. I thought this incidents were in the past after the face mask rules were rolled back, but nope.

David Alan Burk was a first class passenger on a Delta flight (flight 517) from Minneapolis to Anchorage, Alaska when he apparently became drunk and disorderly on the flight.

According to Fox Business, Burk, 61 is accused of forcing himself on a male flight attendant only identified as T.C. Burk had become upset with T.C. when he was refused a pre flight drink.

A few minutes after takeoff, Burk got up to use the restroom. He stopped by the galley where T.C. was located. According to an affidavit, "Burk stood next to T.C. and told him, ‘Oh, you’re so beautiful."

Flight attendant, T.C. thanked Burk for the compliment and then Burk asked "Can I have a kiss?’ T.C. replied, "No, thank you" to which BURK then said, "Okay, well on the neck then." While the plane was in flight, BURK then grabbed his neck, pulling the attendant toward him, and purposefully kissed T.C.'s neck."

T.C. the flight attendant said he felt "very uncomfortable and caught off-guard" by Burk's action. Burk later took his seat and fell asleep.

The incident was reported to the captain and he alerted Airport Dispatch. Burk was arrested after being identified as a security threat.

"Delta has no tolerance for inappropriate behavior on any of our aircraft or ground facilities," the airline told FOX Business in a statement. "We are cooperating with law enforcement in this matter and thank the authorities for investigating and prosecuting unruly passenger conduct."

Burk was arrested by police when the Delta plane landed in Anchorage. He is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow (4/27).

