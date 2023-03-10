Dear Tastebuds – Would You Try Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing As An Ice Cream?

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash loading...

WE ALL SCREAM FOR...HIDDEN VALLEY?

How much do you love ice cream? Are you into crazy flavors? I just might have a new one for you to try, and it's being released today. Their Facebook page is still teasing the new flavor, but it is expected to be available today!

WALMART RELEASE

Head on over to Walmart stores to try Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream! Yes! You love Hidden Valley Ranch as a dip with your carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower, so why not turn it into a sweet and savory ice cream treat?

The company Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create the ice cream that will be available for a limited time at Walmart from March 20th through May 28th.

HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH

Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream isn't the only flavor the company is rolling out, however. They are also bringing you the following new flavors:

Sweet Maple Cornbread

Blood Orange Chocolate Chip

Carrot Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Honey Graham Cracker

Limoncello Cake

OTHER NEW FLAVORS

This company is crazy! I just visited their Facebook page and found that they also have released a bunch of crazy new spring flavors on their website that we can try and I'm seriously drooling as we speak.

All The Cookies

Very Berry Sorbet (Yes please!)

Malted Milkshake & Fries

Planet Earth ( I want to try this...just because?!)

Very Berry Sorbet and Planet Earth are also Vegan, so if that matters to you, you have a few flavors to try!

What flavors do you think they will come up with next? Will you try the new Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream? Someone said it's really awesome and it's best with some crunch pretzels crushed over the top.

