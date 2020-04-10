NEW YORK (AP) -- New national data shows how large the differences have been across the United States in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The report says that across the country, about 119 out of every 100,000 people were hospitalized with the infection. But that ranged from a low of 21 per 100,000 in Minnesota to 915 per 100,000 in New York City.

Researchers attribute the differences to a list of possible factors, including how early the virus may have first appeared in a given locale, the timing of school closures and other steps to prevent infection, and the number of old or frail people who might suffer severe illness.

The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covers what was reported by about 60 state, city, and territorial health departments from Feb. 12 through April 7.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app