Has there ever been a place you've discovered that you couldn't wait to go and experience? Yesterday, I found just that place for me. Something tells me that once I tell you of this wonder, you too will want to visit as well.

There are those who will have heard of this place and others your first time thinking maybe it's all a tale, but as Alice once said in 'Alice In Wonderland' it will only make you

Curiouser and Curiouser!

The place I talk about is The Mad Hatter Restaurant and Tea House in Anoka, Minnesota. Researching about unique places and experiences close to St. Cloud I stumbled down a rabbit hole of the wonder that really is this place.

A little about this place, as explained on it's Facebook page:

Established in 1999, The Mad Hatter continues to serve fabulous Tea Services along with a scrumptious Brunch Menu. We are located on the Rum River in the historic Woodbury House of Anoka Minnesota, built in 1857.

Showing my boyfriend what I had discovered we both got excited and knew we needed to visit for brunch or for one of their revered Tea Service's that one must make a reservation for. But for good reason. They go all out during tea service it looks like with scones, finger sandwiches and other delectable treats.

You can make a reservation for a Tea Service or for their Brunch, which looks just as scrumptious as the tasty treats that are served with tea. For example:

If that doesn't make your mouth water and taste buds crave, I don't know what will. But beyond the appetizing looking food, the place itself looks exquisite and decorated perfectly for whatever the occasion might be. Anniversary, birthday, friends gathering, family outing, a date day (rather than a date night) or for any adventurous, just use your imagination...it's what Alice would have done.

It's an adventure awaiting anyone who is looking for something different and their full curious story can be read here. In my mind, I hear the Cheshire Cat speaking, stating "Most everyone's Mad here", but at this new 'wonderland' I have discovered I believe it'll be more like, "Most everyone's GLAD here".

Hours are Thursday through Sunday 10am-4pm (with kitchen closing at 3pm) so hurry, hurry, hurry like my boyfriend and I did and make RESERVATIONS sooner rather than later, because they fill up quickly and don't want to be late "for a very important date".

