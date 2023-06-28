Craving Fair Food? Get Your Fill At Crossroads Mall Now Through Sunday!

FAIR FOOD IS HERE!

Ahhhh...I can almost smell it from here. The delicious scent of fair food. Now through Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, you can fill your tummy with just about every kind of fair food you can imagine, by heading over to the Crossroads Mall parking lot.

Miller Concessions are set up by Caribou Coffee and Snappy Lube daily from 11 am until 8 pm now through Sunday, July 2nd, 2023.

Mini Donuts 58shadows,Thinkstock loading...

MILLER CONCESSIONS ARE BACK

Whatever the craving, I'm pretty sure you'll be able to find it this weekend. Some of the delicious fair foods being offered include the following:

Cheese Curds

Corn Dogs

Footlong Corn Dogs

French Fries...freshly cut

Mini Donuts

Funnel Cakes

Freshly squeezed Lemonade

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

I'm sure there are a few other things you are craving, right? These foods are just some of the delicious treats we've come to enjoy each year, and this weekend is especially for your fair food enjoyment.

FOLLOW THEM

If one weekend of delicious fair food isn't enough for you; become a Miller Concessions groupie, and follow them wherever they go. You can find them on their Facebook page by clicking HERE now.

Miller's FairFood Fest has become something we all crave, and if you didn't know they were coming to town, now you know! So do something about it. Get your friends, put on a smile, and make room in your tummy for some delicious fair food yummy.

