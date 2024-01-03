Crave Privacy? Here Are 4 Private Islands For Sale Here In MN

Are you looking to make a splash in 2024? How about owning your very own island right here in Minnesota? There are currently several islands up for sale, from across the state, but here are 4 options for you if you want to dream about life on an island.

ISLAND ON CIRCLE LAKE

Private Islands Online describes the property as:

The most interesting opportunities await with this 100-acre island in Circle Lake with an estimated 10,600 ft of shoreline, just 41 miles from the Twin Cities in beautiful Minnesota. The island was platted in 1924 for 249 lots and is understood had an operating golf course. Now, imagine the possibilities as a developer with a keen eye towards the hospitality industry, or snap this oasis up to create a private, tranquil, retreat for yourself—perfection for the independent and adventurous lifestyle. Circle Lake is 838 acres.

The price of this slice of paradise? You've got to ask.

LOOKOUT LAKE ISLAND

Private Islands Online describes this circular island on Lookout Lake in Irondale Township as:

Private Island (7.71 acres) features clearing for camping or building (South facing), sandy beach area, walking paths, multiple access points, storage shed, fire pit/Approximately 2,000 ft of sandy and rocky lakeshore perfect for swimming & water activities. Clean, clear, extremely private spring-fed lake with no public access/excellent fishing.

The island also comes with a parcel of land making the property a 17-acre total purchase for $699,900 according to the online listing from Private Islands Online.

The property is located at 20894 Swayback Ranch Trail, Irondale Twp, MN 56455-2311

HUMPHREY ISLAND

Private Islands Online describes Humphery Island as:

The island was originally funded and named after Hubert Humphrey just after giving a phenomenal speech at Camp Courage. Humphrey Island was then developed as a camping and nature study site for Camp Courage. It features a diverse terrain of undulating hills, elevations that are up to 75' above the lake level, a mix of sand and gravel shores, and it is loaded with a mix of mature hardwood and towering pine trees.

Humphrey Island will set someone back $975,000

FANTASY GUYISLAND

Private Islands Online describes the island, which isn't far from St. Cloud, as;

This island boasts a nice sandy beach on the west shore and has a gently sloping sandbar on the west and south sides making it perfect for swimming, lounging and just relaxing. There are lots of mature trees and areas to explore, including great 'fun zone' areas created for a bonfire pit, bag games, and horseshoe pit.

This area of the Mississippi is one of the nicest stretches of river in the state with miles of boating, fishing, Minnesota wildlife and recreation available. It also connects with Little Rock Lake via the Harris Channel about a mile away. Camp, fish, hunt, boat, jet ski or paddle board on this unique oasis.

The cost to own your own Mississippi River island? $669,000

*Note there are a LOT of islands in and around the area indicated for Fantasy Guyisland.

Even if owning an island isn't realistic right now, just know that the Powerball is currently sitting at $20 million, so I'm still saying there is a chance.

