COVID-19 Related Deaths Surpass 1,300 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The number of people who have died due to complications related to COVID-19 has surpassed 1,300 in Minnesota. The state says there were six more fatalities Sunday bringing the statewide total to 1,304.

There were also 230 new positive cases reported with one new case each in Stearns and Sherburne County. The total number of positive tests is now as 30,693 with 26,609 no longer in isolation.

As of today, there are 353 people with the coronavirus in the hospital, and 186 of them are in the ICU.

The state has completed nearly 423,000 COVID-19 tests.