Could This Harry Potter Moment Happen In Central Minnesota?

HARRY POTTER IN REAL LIFE?

This sounds like something straight out of a Harry Potter story. An owl visits the neighborhood and flies away with a child Hobby Horse toy. Other than turning it into something magical, It truly sounds like something that could happen here in Minnesota.

According to the Facebook post, an owl stole a child's stick horse and was flying around the neighborhood with the toy. It doesn't say how long the owl was flying with the toy stick horse, but it definitely led to some questions.

IS IT REAL?

First of all, is this for real? How could an owl even think about picking up a toy like this? When I first saw this, I thought, someone was just trying to get a bunch of likes on their Facebook account, and worried about the possibility that this owl was somehow lured in and there was glue on the stick. I was worried that the owl would try to fly away but couldn't shake the stick, which would be worrisome.

I HAVE A LOT OF QUESTIONS

My next question; If this is real, when did the owl give up on the horse toy, and what was it thinking when it flew away with it? What type of critter did it think it was getting? Was this supposed to be lunch? What do you think? If it's real, it's got to be a once-in-a-lifetime happening, right?

See the post below.

