Como Zoo in St. Paul Finally Names Newest Baby Zebra

This spring the Como Zoo in St. Paul welcomed a new baby zebra to their herd, and that cute new addition finally has a name.

During last weekend’s Como Quest event, attendees at the zoo had the opportunity to vote on three names for the new zebra. The votes were tallied and the winning name is Aurora.

The name is a nod to Minnesota’s women-led and community-owned pre-professional women’s soccer team,and that choice ran away with the vote amassing 50% of the votes. Other name options were Subira and Izara, which each raked in 25% of the vote.

Aurora and the rest of the herd are Grant’s Zebras, which are commonly found in the grassy plains of eastern Africa including the countries of Kenya and Ethiopia. Her stripes will turn from brown to black within the first year and a half of her life.

The whole herd at Como Zoo now consists of four zebras: Ulysses, Thelma, Minnie, and Aurora. This group of zebras is actually part of a special breeding program called the Species Survival Plan. It is led by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the goal is to "develop a Breeding and Transfer Plan that identifies population goals and recommendations to manage a genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound population."

I think the name Aurora is adorable, when I first heard that was the name chosen I immediately thought of Princess Aurora, AKA Sleeping Beauty. She's Minnesota's newest little princess!

