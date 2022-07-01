Cindi Hills Of Aitkin Wins Dream Getaway 63

WE HAVE A WINNER!

Congratulations to Cindi Hills from Aitkin - The winner of Dream Getaway 63. We called Cindi bright and early Friday morning, July 1st, to let her know she won the trip of a lifetime. She said she has been trying to win for quite some time and thinks that she will take her husband and best friends to Hawaii for her 50th birthday, because "She deserves to be on the beach for her 50th." Cindi, we totally agree!

Get our free mobile app

Cindi is going to be meeting up with our friends over at Bursch Travel to help plan her vacation when she's ready to make plans, and we couldn't be happier for her.

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions