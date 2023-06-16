Check Out This Minnesota Woman’s World Record Setting Fingernails

Personally, I've never set any records and doing so has never been on my to-do list. This Minnesota woman also claims to have had no intention of setting any kind of record but according to FOX 9 News, did so none the less.

Meet Diana Armstrong, a 63 year old grandmother that calls Minneapolis her home. Armstrong really didn't think that her nails were that long. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.

Guinness World Book of Records has crowned her the woman with the longest fingernails in the world. When the call came in from Guinness, Armstrong hung up on them. "I thought someone was playing a joke on me, I really did, so I hung up on them. Then two or three days later, I told my daughter about it, she said 'Mom you should take their phone call'.

One can only imagine how a person functions with fingernails that measure 42 feet, 10 inches all together. The maintenance isn't a walk in the park either. She has her nails done once a year by her grandchildren. They help Armstrong on a 2 day quest to paint her nails using a couple of dozen bottles of polish.

I would guess that nails this long are not for everyone, possibly hardly anyone but Armstrong has managed to set a world record, so there's that. "Some people say ‘ooh, they are so beautiful’. Then other people make faces. so I stay in the house most of the time," said Armstrong.

