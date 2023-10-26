Check Out These EPIC Pumpkins At The Minnesota Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular! [GALLERY]

It is officially spooky season in the state of Minnesota and the Minnesota Zoo has really gotten into the spirit with its annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular! Featuring thousands of artfully carved pumpkins, it has quickly catapulted itself toward the top of Minnesota's Halloween offerings.

Check out ticket details and dates at the bottom of this post!

If I am being honest, my jack-o-lanterns usually turn out like absolute crap after I am done butchering them with that ridiculously flimsy orange-saw thing, so seeing them done so well on such a large scale is a bit mind-blowing.

I mean, just check out this Minnesota Wild pumpkin:

That thing has FOUR Minnesota Wild logos and even has a darn pumpkin reflecting off of his visor. Absolutely unreal!

Check out the detail in this haunted house design:

Figures in the windows, including a cat in the attic! Even the overgrowth around the property looks awesome (unlike my neighbor's house).

One of the craziest things about the zoo's Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is just the sheer NUMBER of pumpkins. It's easy to miss all the great jack-o-lanterns that surround the more detailed pieces.

The contrasts between dark and light are really well utilized by the artists as well. Here, the trick or treater glows yellow while whatever the heck is behind them is dark and scary looking.

Not all of the pumpkins are necessarily spooky, as evidenced by the Minnesota Wild pumpkin at the top of this page, and this depiction of child and bear below it. That bear seems pretty chill actually.

I have to admit I don't know what this thing is (a newt?), but I just love the detail of the rocks and grass. Check out the dragonfly on the bottom!

This is one of the more meta pumpkins and I really think it's cool how the pumpkin was deconstructed to create something unique.

This is a really neat Lord of the Rings/Minnesota crossover. The Minneapolis skyline looms in the background as our hero desperately tries to repel our biggest enemy... a giant mosquito of course.

This bear looks like it coming out of the pumpkin!

IF YOU GO:

What: Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

When: Through November 4th

Tickets: $18-24 for adults and $14-20 for kids/seniors.

Where: Minnesota Zoo

13000 Zoo Blvd, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.