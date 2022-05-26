Check Out The Latest New Baby At Como Zoo

NEW BABY AT THE ZOO

We've got a new baby, and it's got stripes!

The Como Zoo welcomed a brand new baby Zebra during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 24th. The gender of the baby zebra has yet to be determined. Baby Grant Zebra's are born with brown stripes that will turn black as they get older, usually somewhere between 9 to 18 months old.

A GREAT MORNING SURPRISE

Imagine the Zookeeper's surprise when they arrived at work on Wednesday morning and found a baby foal already up and walking around, sticking nice and close to it's Momma, Minnie.

According to the Como Zoo's website, Jill Erzar, the Senior Zookeeper at the Como Zoo said, "Minnie was getting very big; we knew it was a matter of days before her baby would make its appearance. There were no complications and mother and baby appear to be doing great."

COMOQUEST

The baby has not yet been named, but mother Minnie and her baby are both doing well, according to a release from the zoo. We will have a chance to name the baby Zebra during an event called ComoQuest, which is coming up on June 4th and 5th. Comoquest is a family-friendly fundraiser where visitors are invited to participate between 9 am and 11 am in a treasure hunt through the zoo. Hands-on activities, games, crafts for kids, and a silent auction will all be a part of the fun.

People are already wondering when they can see the new baby, and the public can see both Minnie and her baby in the outdoor Zebra and Kudu exhibit every day from 10 am to 6 pm.

ULYSSES

The Father of the baby, named Ulysses, and mother Minnie, have had four babies together. These Zebra's are called 'Grants Zebras' and are mostly found in Eastern Africa on the great plains around Kenya and Ethiopia, according to a press release from the zoo.

