Check Out Electra, in Search of a Forever Home & Family

Say hello to Electra. She has been very shy but sweet since intake. She was adopted and returned due to her not liking the resident cats. It was said that she would only chase the cats if they ran away, but if they just sat there she would get bored and walk off and save it for anther time. It is unknown of how she will do around small children or other dogs.

Get our free mobile app

Slow and proper introductions are a must and they may take weeks to months before an animal is comfortable in their surroundings. She loves her rope and she loves a good game of tug of war.

She is missing an eye from a previous accident but seems to be doing just fine now. Electra loves car rides. Her previous home said she would just jump right in. It was said that she loved her people and just wanted to be around them.

Electra loves to be outside so a home with a yard she can run and play in is a must. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload.