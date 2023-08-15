Charlie’s a Super Cool Pup Who Needs a Forever Home and Family

Meet Charlie! This adorable little fellow came into TCHS with five other siblings. It is unknown if they have been around other dogs or cats aside from his littermates. Charlie does great on walks and has been a sweet gentle soul since arriving at the shelter.

Charlie is a favorite amongst volunteers and staff. He can be a little shy at first but has really came out of his shell and does warm up quickly. Slow and proper introductions are a must. It may take an animal weeks to months before they feel comfortable in their new homes.

He has been very sweet with staff thus far on intake. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

