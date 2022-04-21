Chalk Art Festival Coming to Sauk Centre in June

A community art project is taking over the streets of Sauk Centre at the end of June. The Chalk in Sauk Art Festival will be taking place June 25th and 26th.

This event is being held by Artify Sauk Centre and 501 Art Lab, and will feature chalk art creations along Sinclair lewis Avenue. The public is invited to come out, take in the beautiful artwork, and enjoy food and beverage vendors as well.

501 Art Lab is a maker space that is a member-run, 501(c)3 organization. Members have access to space and equipment that allows them to independently learn and create in an inclusive environment. They have equipment and tools available to try out pottery, stained glass, wood working, weaving, sewing, and culinary arts.

Artify Sauk Centre is a coordinating council made up of individuals committed to the Sauk Centre community, and connecting people through the arts in the process of making & the final product that lasts.

The town of Sauk Centre is filled with numerous gorgeous murals telling the story of the town, from Sinclair Lewis on the side of the Palmer House, to childhood stories coming alive on the side of the library.

Recently the Artify Sauk Centre group also helped install "book benches" around town as well.

Sauk Centre is a charming town right here in Central Minnesota, and it's been so cool to see it evolve into a hub for art in the past decade. Make plans to have some fun this summer at the Chalk in Sauk event and experience the beauty of Sauk Centre for yourself.

