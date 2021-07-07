Chainsmokers, Maren Morris Confirmed for State Fair Grandstand
The Minnesota State Fair has revealed its Grandstand Stage lineup for this year's get-together.
The Minnesota State Fair has confirmed which acts will be headlining its Grandstand Stage each night of this year's 12-day run. Highlights include Mix 94.9 acts The Chainsmokers and Maren Morris. Here's the full lineup:
Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating)
Special guest just announced; currently on sale
Maren Morris with special guest to be announced
7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21
The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
Tickets: $38, $28 (all reserved seating)
On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 14
TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
Tickets: $57, $47, $37 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21
The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots
7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
Tickets: $31 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14
The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band
7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
Tickets: $65, $50 (all reserved seating)
Previously announced and currently on sale – only obstructed view seating available
Tim McGraw with special guest Midland
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
Tickets: $88, $78, $60 (all reserved seating)
Previously announced and currently on sale – only single seats available
The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
Tickets: $70, $60, $50 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14
Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West
6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
Tickets: $75, $45, $35, $25 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21
George Thorogood & The Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” with special guest Night Ranger
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
Tickets: $46, $36 (all reserved seating)
On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 21
MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Free (general admission)
Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers
4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6
Tickets: $25 (all reserved seating)
Previously announced and currently on sale
The Nightly Fireworks Spectacular follows all Grandstand shows, weather permitting. On Labor Day the fireworks will be at 9 p.m. Find more details and purchase tickets for MN State Fair Grandstand shows here.
