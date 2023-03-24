Central Minnesotans Share Their Northern Lights Photos From Last Night

WHAT IS THAT?!

I can't believe I missed one of the best Northern Lights displays ever last night, Thursday, March 23, 2023, that I believe we've had in quite some time.

Enjoy these beautiful photos submitted to us by our great listeners. With any luck, we'll have another lovely light display this evening. You can bet I'll try to watch out for them.

I did see some people thanking The Great Lakes Aurora Hunters for letting people know when there might be a chance to see some great night sky action. They had a video on youtube which I've posted below from about 10 days ago.

Twin Cities PBS/Youtube

