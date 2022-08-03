The saying, 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,' certainly holds true for central Minnesotans. We asked people in Minnesota this question: "Who is the oldest celebrity that you find attractive? We had a ton of responses on our Facebook page and through our 98.1 App. Here is a list of the celebrities that were mentioned. Rob Lowe was mentioned several times, but Sam Elliott was at the top of Minnesota's list. See the other celebrities that made the cut.

SAM ELLIOTT

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

THE SILVER FOX HIMSELF

There he is. Is it the smile? The rugged look? Or are we all mesmerized by his voice? Whatever it is, Sam Elliott definitely was at the top of the list, but there were several others that Minnesotans found attractive.

DAME JUDY DENCH

Getty Images/Carlos Alvarez / Stringer Getty Images/Carlos Alvarez / Stringer loading...

Dame Judy Dench is definitely a sophisticated lady.

TOM SELLECK

Getty Images/Vince Bucci /Stringer Getty Images/Vince Bucci /Stringer loading...

Question: Would Tom Selleck be on this list without his famous mustache? I think not. Don't get me wrong; he's attractive with and without it, but it is definitely his signature smile and mustache that bring him in for the win.

REBA MCENTIRE

Getty Images/Phillip Faraone / Stringer Getty Images/Phillip Faraone / Stringer loading...

She looks younger now than when she started singing so many years ago. The music business has been good to Reba McEntire, and she has been good to us.

RICHARD GERE

Getty Images/Frazer Harrison / Staff Getty Images/Frazer Harrison / Staff loading...

There's something about not only his smile but his demeanor that makes him incredibly attractive.

LINDA GREY

Getty Images/Sebastian Reuter / Stringer Getty Images/Sebastian Reuter / Stringer loading...

Sue Ellen on Dallas was an incredibly troubled woman, but Linda Grey? She's always been incredibly beautiful.

HARRISON FORD

Getty Images/Jason Kempin / Staff Getty Images/Jason Kempin / Staff loading...

Harrison Ford has stolen our hearts for years. Whether he is Han Solo on Star Wars or Indiana Jones, he keeps our hearts on fire.

SANDRA BULLOCK

Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff loading...

Sandra is probably one of the youngest celebrities on our list, but who doesn't love Sandra?

HARRY STYLES

Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil / Staff Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil / Staff loading...

Rachel from The St. Cloud Rox was in today and said, "Is Harry Styles old enough?" Rachel, for you the answer is yes. I bet Harry never thought he'd make a list of the most attractive older celebrities at the ripe old age of 28.

KATE JACKSON

Getty Images/Vince Bucci / Stringer Getty Images/Vince Bucci / Stringer loading...

All of Charlie's Angels were beautiful, but today Kate Jackson got a shout-out. She's been out of the spotlight for a number of years, and this photo was the latest I could find of her. It brings back great memories of the three talented angels on stage together back in the day.

