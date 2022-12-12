Central Minnesota Wrestling Update

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(Weekly Column Thru Out The Season)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened their season with a big win over Section 6AA rivals Lean and Mean Princeton 49-16 (10-4). The Bulldogs had a very good team performance with thirteen medal winners for 210.5 points. This earned them second place at the nineteen team field of teams at the 55th Annual Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Tournament. Landen Kujawa (138), Tyson Ricker (182) and Dylan Kolby (220) all earned championship medals. Boston Kuschel (106) and Ethan Duncombe (152) both earned second place medals. Kaden Nicolas (132) and Adam Jurek (170) both earned third and Blayne Kuschel (113), and Owen Angell (170) both earned fourth place. Bennett Kujawa (106), Tyler Hall (120), Drew May (145) and Dylan Weber (195) all earned fifth place.

BECKER 49 PRINCETON 16

106 Bennett Kujawa (BEC) Fall (PRIN) 1:36

113 (PRIN) Dec. Blayne Kuschel (BEC) 11-4

120 Tyler Hall (BEC) Fall (PRIN) 3:10

126 Nolan Jurek (BEC) Fall (PRIN) 1:53

132 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall (PRIN) 3:21

138 (PRIN) Maj. Dec. Landen Kujawa (BEC) 18-8

145 Drew May (BEC) Dec. (PRIN) 8-2

152 (PRIN) Dec. Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 7-5

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. (PRIN) 5-2

170 Owen Angell (BEC) Dec. (PRIN) 9-6

182 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Fall (PRIN) 5:32

195 Dylan Weber (BEC) Maj. Dec.(PRIN) 17-5

220 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 (PRIN) Fall Lance Lysdal (BEC) 1:21

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lighting had two big wins at the Big Lake “Hornets” triangular, they defeated a pair of Lean and Mean Section 6AA rivals; Big Lake 45-25 (9-5) and Foley 51-14 (11-3). Porter Pribyl (106), Cassen Brumm (113), Xavier Jones (132), Boston Trent (138), Mitch Koss (145), Carson Cooper (170) and Nathan Klatt (220) all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Lightning went 2-1 at the Coon Rapids “Bob Hyland” Duals, with big wins over Section 6AA rival Princeton 37-32 (7-7) and AAA Park Cottage Grove 51-18 (9-4). They were defeated by No. 5AAA ranked Hastings 61-12 (3-11). Mitch Koss (145) went 3-0 and Cassen Brumm (106), Ayden Fitzgerald (126) and Xavier Jones (132) all went 2-1.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 45 BIG LAKE 25

106 Porter Pribyl (AN/ML) Fall Kale Westgaard (BL) :51

113 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Tech. Fall Beau McCrone (BL) No time given

120 Cash Stortz (BL) Fall Riley Hill-Forbes (AN/ML) :49

126 Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Kole Werner (BL) 11-3

132 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Dec. Dallas Sibbet (BL) 9-8

138 Boston Trent (AN/ML) Defaut Ivan Lapointe (BL)

145 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Dec. Zack Smith (BL) 9-3

152 Nolan Reiter (BL) Maj. Dec. Jack Nilson (AN/ML) 14-4

160 Nick Olson (AN/ML) Fall Jack Christensen (BL) 2:57

170 Carson Gellerman (BL) Dec. Shay McClory (AN/ML) 8-4

182 Carson Cooper (AN/ML) Fall Gauge Hoffman (BL) :48

195 Trajan Mussehl (BL) Fall Carter Courtright (AN/ML) 1:16

220 Nathan Klatt (AN/ML) Fall Mason Krebs (BL) :41

285 Kane Lapointe (BL) Fall Adam Klatt (AN/ML) 1:18

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE 51 FOLEY 14

106 Porter Pribyl (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Britz (FOL) 10-1

113 Cassen Brumm (AN/ML) Fall Jacob DeMarais (FOL) :54

120 Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Wesley Zuelke (AN/ML) 1:45

126 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) 15-5

132 Xavier Jones (AN/ML) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 12-8

138 Boston Trent (AN/ML) Dec. Wyatt Lueck (FOL) 8-3

145 Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Noah Brunn (FOL) 14-3

152 Cole LaFave (AN/ML Fall Weston Harris (FOL) 1:13

160 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Nathan Zander (AN/ML) 14-6

170 Carson Cooper (AN/ML) Dec. Keagon Frisbie (FOL) 8-6

182 Shay McClory (AN/ML) Maj. Dec. Aiden Micholski (FOL) 14-4

195 Riley Hall (AN/ML Fall Josiah Peterson (FOL) 4:20

220 Nathan Klatt (ANML) Fall Gavin Owen (FOL) 2:34

285 Adam Klatt (AN/ML) Fall Declan John (FOL) :49

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans split their duals with a pair of Section 6AA rivals, they defeated Monticello 42-28 and they were defeated by Lean and Mean Big Lake 45-30. Evan Moscho (152), Mason Orth (182), Matthew Goebel (195/220) and Grady Minnerath (220/285) all went 2-0.

ROCORI 42 MONTICELLO 28

106 Zac Humbert (ROC) Maj. Dec. Caleb Kalenbach (MONT) 8-0

113 Mason Moscho (ROC) Dec. Peyton Ruzicka (MONT) 6-5

120 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Fall Keegan Elfstrom (MONT) 1:33

126 Anthony Perez (MONT) Fall Renner Haven (ROC) 3:38

132 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Evan Gehrke (MONT) 1:21

138 Mason Brown (MONT) Fall Sawyer Minnerath (ROC) 3:47

145 Masir Jones ( MONT) Won by Forfeit

152 Evan Moscho (ROC) Tech. Fall Joseph Gleason (MONT) No Time Given

160 Griffey Fieldseth (MONT) Maj. Dec. Anthony Rodriguez (ROC) 11-3

170 Nathan Soldner (ROC) Dec. Wyatt Witschen (MONT) 7-6

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Dec. Mason Bauer (MONT) 8-2

195 Mason Smith (MONT) Fall Christian Rodriguez. (ROC) 4:44

220 Matthew Goebel (ROC) Dec. Keegan Ellis (MONT) 1:41

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Ben Bauer (MONT) 1:36

BIG LAKE 45 ROCORI 30

106 Kale Westgaard (BL) Fall Zac Humbert (ROC) 2:49

113 Beau McCrone (BL) Fall Mason Moscho (ROC) 3:51

120 Cash Stortz (BL) Fall Kameron Moscho (ROC) 1:49

126 Renner Haven (RC) Fall Kole Werner (BL) 4:00

132 Dallas Sibbet (BL) Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 8-4

138 Cooper Cusick (BL) Fall Sawyer Minnerath (RC) 1:47

145 Zack Smith (BL) Won by Forfeit

152 Evan Moscho (RC) Fall Nolan Reiter (BL) 1:04

160 Jack Christensen (BL) Fall Anthony Rodriguez (ROC) 3:44

170 Carson Gellerman (BL) Dec. Nathan Soldner (ROC) 11-5

182 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Gauge Hoffman (BL) 4:39

195 Matthew Goebel (ROC) Fall Trajan Mussehl (BL) 2:27

220 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Mason Krebs (BL) :34

285 Kane Lapointe (BL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons split their duals with a big win over Section 6AA rival Big Lake 35-31. They were defeated by Section 6AA and No. 10AA ranked Annandale/Maple Lake 51-14. Cyler Ruhoff (126) and Alex Jenniessen (160) both went 2-0 at the Big Lake triangular. The Falcons earned four medals at the 55th Annual Paul Bunyan Tournament. Alex Jennissen (160) earned fourth place, Wyatt Wall (152) earned fifth place, Jacob DeMarais (113) and Zane Moulzolf (120) both took sixth place.

FOLEY 35 BIG LAKE 31

106 Kale Westgaard (BILA) over Wyatt Britz (FOLE) (MD 14-1)

113 Jacob DeMarais (FOLE) over Beau McCrone (BILA) (Fall 3:33)

120 Cash Stortz (BILA) over Hunter Wilhelmi (FOLE) (MD 13-3)

126 Cyler Ruhoff (FOLE) over Kole Werner (BILA) (TF 21-5 0:00)

132 Wyatt Wall (FOLE) over Dallas Sibbet (BILA) (Fall 5:29)

138 Cooper Cusick (BILA) over Wyatt Lueck (FOLE) (Dec 5-2)

145 Zack Smith (BILA) over Noah Brunn (FOLE) (MD 16-7)

152 Nolan Reiter (BILA) over Spencer Gorecki (FOLE) (Fall 1:08)

160 Jack Christensen (BILA) over Weston Harris (FOLE) (MD 11-3)

170 Alex Jennissen (FOLE) over Gauge Hoffman (BILA) (Fall 3:27)

182 Josiah Peterson (FOLE) over Carson Gellerman (BILA) (Dec 4-2)

195 Aiden Micholski (FOLE) over Trajan Mussehl (BILA) (Dec 8-4)

220 Gavin Owen (FOLE) over Mason Krebs (BILA) (Fall 3:42)

285 Kane Lapointe (BILA) over (FOLE) (For.)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned seven medals at the 55th Annual Paul Bunyan tournament for 114.5 points and sixth place in a field of nineteen teams. Noah Cameron (138) and Hank Le Clair (195) both earned third place, Beau Robinson (152) and Ivan Petrich (182) both earned fourth place. Ryan Kloecki (170) earned fifth place, Alex Schmitz (220) took sixth place and Mason Rausch (126) took seventh place.

CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned nine medals for 132.5 points to earn fourth place at the Grant County Tournament. Jaxon Kenning (160) earned their lone championship and Jack Hamak (113), and Tucker Hugg both earned second place medals. Kendall Booker (106), Noah Newman (132), and Sam Long (170) all earned third place, Aidan Orth (152) earned fourth place, Logan Lunceford (195) earned fifth place and Tanner Hugg (145) took sixth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres split their duals at the Alexandria “Cardinals” triangular with a pair of Central Lakes Conference rivals. They defeated Fergus Falls 45-33 (8-6) and they were defeated by Alexandria 63-18 (3-11). Payton Allen (220) and Tucker Mugg (285) both went 2-0. The Sabres earned three medals at the 55th Annual Paul Bunyan tournament. Tucker Mugg (285) earned a second place, Alex Hendrickson (113) earned third place and Kaden Brooks (145) took sixth place.

Sartell-Saint Stephen 45 Fergus Falls 33

106 Tyler Plumski (SSS) Won by Forfeit

113 Chloe Wehry (SSS) Won by Forfeit

120 Kassten Hartwell (FF) Fall Alex Hendrickson (SSS) :22

126 Blake Roberts (FF) Fall Jack Pesta (SSS) :26

132 Caleb Fronning (FF) Fall Julian Morris (SSS) No Time Given

138 Carson Grenier (FF) Dec. Logan Stang (SSS) 5-3

145 Kaden Brooks (SSS) Fall Lance Joey Graff (FF) No Time Given

152 Parker Peichel (SSS) Dec. Isaac Longoria (FF) 11-7

160 William Baez (FF) Fall Aidan Halvorson (SSS) No Time given

170 Jacob Widness (FF) Fall Joey Siats (SSS) No Time given

182 Trevor Schmidt (SSS) Won by Forfeit

195 Cyrus Post (SSS) Won by Forfeit

220 Peyton Allen (SSS) Fall Nolan Field (FF) 2:00

285 Tucker Mugg (SSS) Won by Forfeit

ALEXANDRIA 63 SARTELl-ST. STEPHEN 18

106 Nolan Fettig (ALEX) Falll Tyler Plumski (SSS) 1:00

113 Alex Hendrickson (SSS) Fall Drayson Elfering (ALEX) 3:29

120 Zachary Richards (ALEX) Fall Jack Pesta (SSS) 1:32

126 Mason Mcgrane (ALEX) Fall Julian Morris (SSS) :53

132 Jacob Loween (ALEX) Won by Forfeit

138 Brenden Bryce (ALEX) Fall Logan Stang (SSS) 1:36

145 Blaze Nelson (ALEX) Fall Kaden Brooks (SSS) 5:43

152 Cole Vatnsdal (ALEX) Fall Parker Peichel (SSS) :57

160 Gavin Engelbrecht (ALEX) Maj. Dec. Aidan Halvorson (SSS) 10-2

170 Kelly Johnson (ALEX) Fall Joey Siats (SSS) :32

182 Landon Seward (ALEX) Fall Trevor Schmidt (SSS) 1:02

195 Pablo Garcia (ALEX Tech. Fall Cyrus Post (SSS) No Time Given

220 Peyton Allen (SSS) Fall Jackson Saffert (ALEX) 1:23

285 Tucker Mugg (SSS) Fall Caleb Laurent (ALEX) :28

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm split their duals at their triangular, they defeated Section 6AA foe Zimmerman 42-30 (7-5) and they were defeated by Section 6AA rival New London-Spicer 51-24 (5-9). Vance Barz, Jack Barz, Kieran Hixson and Jaxon Waxweiller all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Storm earned three medals at the Chaska/Chanhassen “Ethan Herman” tournament. Vance Bartz (132) earned a second place, John Pesta (113) and Kieran Hixson (152) both earned fourth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 42 ZIMMERMAN 30

106 Zander Spitzmueller (ZIM) Won by Forfeit

113 John Pest (SRR) Won by Forfeit

120 Beau Dipprey (ZIM) Fall Alex Walden (SRR) 1:59

126 Christopher Belair (ZIM) Won by Forfeit

132 Vance Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

138 Jack Barz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

145 Sam Miller (ZIM) Fall Nathan Miller (SRR) :31

152 Dylan Nagel (SRR) Won by Forfeit

160 Kieran Hixson (SRR) Won by Forfeit

170 Josiah Sanchez (SRR) Won by Forfeit

182 Double Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Howard Brooks (ZIM) Fall Carter Koltes (SRR) 1:19

285 Jaxon Waxweiller (SRR) Fall Ashton Weiser (ZIM) 1:34

NEW LONDON-SPICER 51 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 24

106 Elden Halvorson (NLS) over (SRR) (For.)

113 Andrew Sandau (NLS) over John (Carter) Pesta (SRR) (SV-1 7-5)

120 Carson Nelson (NLS) over Alex Walden (SRR) (Fall 2:00 )

126 Hotlton Hanson (NLS) over (SRR) (For.)

132 Vance Barz (SRR) over Caleb Nelson (NLS) (Fall 2:00 )

138 Jack Barz (SRR) over Rylan Plumley Champagne (NLS) (Fall 2:00 )

145 Grant McCain (NLS) over (SRR) (For.)

152 Kieran Hixson (SRR) over Adam Sandau (NLS) ( Dec 10-8 )

160 Mathew Gherke (NLS) over Josiah Sanchez (SRR) (Fall 4:16 )

170 Brock Buffington (NLS) over Mason Anderson (SRR) (Fall 2:47 )

182 Carson McCain (NLS) over (SRR) (For.)

195 Garret Leenstra (NLS) over (SRR) (For.)

220 Carter Koltes (SRR) over Payton Meis (NLS) ( Dec 7-6 )

285 Jaxon Waxweiller (SRR) over Mathias Jamma (NLS) (Fall 3:19 )

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals split their duals with their Section 7A rivals; they defeated Deer River 48-23. They were defeated by No. 7A ranked Holdingford 33-31 (6-8). Marcus Hays (106), Lane Olson (126), Alex Diederich (132), Bryce Holm (220) and Brandon Mugg (285) all went 2-0 at the Holdingford triangular. The Royals had a good team performance with 154.5 points to earn third place at the twenty team field of teams at the 55th Annual Paul Bunyan Tournament. They earned nine medals, one championship by Alex Diederich (132) and Tucker Simmons (120) earned a second place. Sawyer Simmons (152), Bryce Holm (220) and Brandon Mugg (285) all earned third place. Kaden Holm (195) earned fourth place, Brady Yourczek (138) earned fifth place, Lane Olson (126) took sixth place and Nick Leibold (160) took seventh place.

Royalton-Upsala 54 Deer River 23

106 Marcus Hays (R/U) Fall Ian Bentham (DR) 4:23

112 Charles Ikola (DR) Fall Adon Ripple (R/U) :53

120 Tucker Simmons (R/U) Won by Forfeit

126 Lane Olson (R/U) Default Tate Evans (DR)

132 Alex Diedrich (R/U) Fall Preston Reed (DR) :45

138 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Dec. Dylan Gielen (DR) 5-2

145 Will Gorecki (R/U) Fall Wyatt Gullickson (DR) 1:19

152 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Nathias Parks (DR) 1:48

160 Tygh Gullickson (DR) Tech. Fall Kirk Yourczek (R/U) 5:20

170 Nick Leibold (R/U) Dec. Hunter Rhodes (DR) 8-6

182 Gus Thompson (DR) Fall Drew Yourczek (R/U) 1:11

195 Jo Jo Thompson (DR) Fall Kaden Holm (R/U) 3:49

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Fall Lee Perrington (DR) 1:12

285 Brandon Mugg (R/U) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated a pair of Section 7A rivals at their home triangular. they defeated No. 4A ranked Royalton-Upsala 33-31 (8-6) and Deer River 52-12 (12-2). Wyatt Pilarski (113), Wyatt Novitzki (126), Simon Boeckman (138), William Pilarski (152), Drew Lange (160), Luke Bieniek (170) and Jaxon Barkowski (182) all went 2-0 at their their home triangular. The Huskers had a very good team performance with three big wins at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Lakers” duals. They defeated No. 10A ranked Howard Lake-Waverly- Winsted 46-27, Lean and Mean Goodhue 45-27 and AA Monticello 52-20. Wyatt Pilarski (113), Wyatt Novitzki (120), Evan Petron (126), Masyn Patrick (132), Simon Boeckman (138), William Pilarski (152), Drew Lange (160) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (182) all went 3-0 at the Lakers duals.

Holdingford 33 Royalton/Upsala 31

106 Marcus Hays (R/U) Dec. Casey Knettel (HOLD) 5-3

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD)Fall Adon Ripple (R/U) :38

120 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Dec. Tucker Simmons (R/U) 4-0

126 Lane Olson (R/U) Maj. Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) 12-2

132 Alex Diedrich (R/U) Won by Forfeit

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 2-0

145 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Will Gorecki (R/U) 3-1 OT

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Sawyer Simmons (R/U) 2-0 OT

160 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall (R/U) Kirk Youexwk (R/U) :54

170 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Nick Leibold (R/U) 8-5

182 Jaxon Barthkowicz (HOLD) Fall Jake Lenners (R/U) 2:38

195 Kaden Holm (R/U) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) 4:49

220 Bryce Holm (R/U) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Mugg (R/U) Won by Forfeit

Holdingford 52 Deer River 12

106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Fall Ian Bentham (DR) 5:05

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Charles Ikola (DR) 11-3

120 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

126 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Dec.Tate Evans (DR) 8-2

132 Evan Petron (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Preston Reed (DR) 11-2

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Dylan Gielen (DR) 1:07

145 Grant Welle (HOLD) Dec. Wyatt Gullickson (DR) 7-1

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Mathias Parks (DR) 10-4

160 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Tygh Gullickson (DR) 8-0

170 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Hunter Rhodes (DR) 11-5

182 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Maj. Dec.Gus Thompson (DR) 11-0

195 Jo Jo Thompson (DR) Fall Devin Thom (HOLD) 1:40

220 Lee Perrington (DR) FakkToby Phillipp (HOLD) 2:26

285 Ayden Euerle (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 46 HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY- WINSTED 27

106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Dec. Alex Ogle (HLWW) 7-3

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Raydon Graham (HLWW) 13-4

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Gabriel Michels (HLWW) 2:19

132 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Willam Kurtz (HLWW) :56

145 Tony Baumann (HLWW) Fall Grant Welle (HOLD) 4:25

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Wiley Wiegert (HLWW) 5:01

160 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Steve Heber (HLWW) 3:25

170 Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) Dec. Kolton Harren (HOLD) 5-2

182 Collin Boese (HLWW) Fall Evan Litchy (HOLD) :22

195 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Dec. Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) 3-2

220 Colton Long (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

285 Jakob Duske (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 52 MONTICELLO 20

106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Dec. Caleb Kalenbach (MONT) 5-0

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Peyton Ruzicka (MONT) 1:23

120 Noah Perowitz (HOLD) Dec. Nicholas Friederichs (MONT) 15-10

126 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Antony Perez (MONT) 3:01

132 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Evan Gehrke (MONT) :46

138 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Mason Brown (MONT) 3:57

145 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Fall Bryce Schoen (MONT) 1:06

152 Joseph Gleason (MONT) Dec. Grant Welle (HOLD) 6-4

160 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Griffey Fieldseth (MONT) 3:41

170 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Witschen (MONT) 11-2

182 Mason Bauer (MONT) Tech. Fall Evan Litchy (HOLD)

195 Jason Barkowicz (HOLD) Fall Mason Smith (MONT) 1:57

220 Keegan Ellis (MONT) Fall Cyril Fela (HOLD) 1:57

285 Ben Bauer (MONT) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 46 GOODHUE 27

106 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

113 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

126 Evan Petron (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Jeremiah Bien (GOOD) :58

138 Simon Boeckman (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Hayden Holm (GOOD) 9-1

145 Payton Holst (GOOD) Dec. Grant Welle (HOLD) 7-4

152 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Beau Jaeger (GOOD) 4-0

160 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Jeremiah O’Reilly (GOOD) 6-1

170 Grant Reed (GOOD) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 4:34

182 Jaxon Barkowicz (HOLD) Fall Jack Carlson (GOOD) 3:27

195 Carsyn O’Reilly (GOOD) Won by Forfeit

220 Austin Holst (GOOD) Won by Forfeit

285 Caleb Kurtti (GOOD) Won by Forfeit

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars dropped a pair of duals to No. 3AAA Waconia 51-12 and to No.

12AAA Willmar 37-27. The Jaguars had an awesome team performance with

207 points and they earned twelve medals. They earned the team

Championship at the Grant County Tournament. This field of teams included the No. 2A,

No. 11A and No. 12A ranked teams. Noah Welte (106), Ryan Jensen (138), Max Hanson

(170) and Ethan Spanier (220) all earned championship medals. Brett DeRoo (138)

Carson Gilbert (182), Wyatt Engen (145) and Harley Weber (285) all earned second

Place, Aiden Mueller (113),Tanner Viesmann (152), Talen Kampsen (195) earned third

Place. Louie Tensen (120) earned fourth place.

WILLMAR 37 BBE 27

106 Wyatt Cruze (WIL) Dec. Noah Welte (BBE) 7-1

113 Lawson Anez (WIL) Fall Aiden Mueller (BBE) :40

120 Carson Eichhorst (WIL) Won by Forfeit

126 Cavin Carlson (WIL) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 2:46

132 Ivan Mares (WIL) Won by Forfeit

138 Sully Anez (WIL) Dec. Ryan Jensen (BBE) 5-4

145 Conlan Carlson (WIL) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Engen, 23-10

152 Cameren Champagne (WIL) Dec. Tanner Viessman (BBE) 6-3

160 Hunter Laage (BBE) Won by Forfeit

170 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Dec. Braeden Erickson (WIL) 5-3

182 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Dec. Steven Cruze (WIL) 8-6

195 Talen Kampsen (BBE) Dec. Zander Miska (WIL) 7-5 OT

220 Ethan Spanier (BBE) Won by Forfeit

285 Harley Weber (BBE) Fall Finley Donelan (WIL) 5:59

WACONIA 51 BBE 12

106 Ian Olson (WAC) Dec. Noah Welte (BBE) 8-6

113 Gabe Witschorik (WAC) Maj. Dec. Aiden Mueller (BBE) 10-2

120 Wesley Hammarsten (WAC) Won by Forfeit

126 Carter Katherman (WAC) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 3:46

132 Maverick Mueller (WAC) Won by Forfeit

138 Lincoln Vick (WAC) Dec. Ryan Jensen (BBE 6-1

145 Wyatt Engen (BBE)Fall Bradee Dwinell (WAC) 1:41

152 Tanner Viessman (BBE) Dec. Wil Goldschmidt (WAC) 5-1

160 Alex Torres (WAC) Dec. Hunter Laage (BBE) 7-1

170 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Dec. Andrew Torres (WAC) 4-1

182 Cooper Jahnke (WAC) Dec. Carson Gilbert (BBE) 4-3

195 Jackson Green (WAC) Fall Talen Kampsen (BBE) 1:05

220 Max McEnelly (WAC) Tech. Fall Ethan Spanier (BBE) 28-13

285 Alex Riley (WAC) Fall Harley Weber (BBE) 1:39

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned eight medals at the Delano “Tigers” tournament for 115 points to earned sixth place with four state ranked teams ahead of them. Mark Schiefelbein (132), Blake Brutger (138) and Haden Rosenow (195) all earned second place. Willam Serbus (120), Logan Kueske (152) and Hank Meyer (182) all earned third place, Caden Guggisberg (170) earned fourth place and Larsen Schmidt (106) took sixth place.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs had a good team performance at the Maple Grove “Crimson” tournament, they earned 149 points to take fourth place in a filed of thirteen teams. They earned nine medals, Spencer Eisenbraun (285) earned the championship medal and Peyton Hemmesch (182) and Jose Anaya (152) both earned second place. Aaron Mages (170) and Seth Vearrier (195) both earned third place and Mason McNab (106), Preston Welling (132) and Brandon Hess (138) all earned fifth place. The Bulldogs had a big night as they hosted a quadrangular; they earned three big dual meet wins. They defeated Section 5A rival KMS 36-28, Conference rival Eden Valley-Watkins 42-13 and AA Delano 55-20. Mason McNab (126), Payton Hemmesch (182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (285) all went 3-0. Roman Roberg (106, Preston Welling (132), Mitchel Blonigan (145), Grant Wendlandt (160), Aaron Mages (170) and Seth Vearrier (195) all went 2-1 at their quad.

PAYNESVILLE 36 KMS 28

106 Colton Noble (KMS) Dec. Roman Roberg (PAY) 4-2

113 Devon Schmidt (PAY) Dec. Cole Froehlich (KMS) 7-4

120 Trey Gunderson (KMS) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY) 1:09

126 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Oswaldo Moreno (KMS) 1:08

132 Tytan Nielsen (KMS) Dec. Preston Welling (PAY) 4-1

138 Noah Johnson (KMS) Maj. Dec. Brandon Hess (PAY) 10-0

145 Mitchel Blonigen (PAY) Fall Wyatt Rudningen (KMS) 3:04

152 Jett Olson (KMS) Fall Jose Anaya (PAY) 3:51

160 Luke Froehlich (KMS) Dec. Grant Wendlandt (PAY) 5-2

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Dec. Aaron Jones (KMS) 3-0

182 Payton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Gavyn Feldman (KMS) :14

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Fall Collin Johnson (KMS) 4:44

220 Masyn Olson (KMS) Dec. Sam Brick (PAY) 3-0

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Fall Jason Jones (KMS) 5:00

PAYNESVILLE 42 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 13

106 Roman Roberg (PAY) Won by Forfeit

112 Devon Schmidt (PAY) Won by Forfeit

120 Carson Suchy (PAY) Won by Forfeit

126 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 3:23

132 Preston Welling (PAY) Dec. Ryder Schmidt (EVW) 5-2

138 Brandon Hess (PAY) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 3:25

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Mitchel Blonigen (PAY) 6-4

152 Jose Anaya (PAY) Fall Tommy Thompson (EVW) 2:28

160 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 8-6 OT

170 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Maj. Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY) 12-4

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Won by Forfeit

195 Sonny DeHeer (EVW) Dec. Seth Vearrier (PAY) 4-3

220 Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) Dec. Sam Brick (PAY) 5-1

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

PAYNESVILLE 55 DELANO 20

106 Roman Roberg (PAY) Fall Gus Becker (DEL) :45

113 Isaiah Deppa (DEL) Dec. Devon Schmidt (PAY) 7-4

120 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Landon Hinchcliff (DEL) 3:26

126 Leland Czanstokowski (DEL) Fall Carson Suchy (PAY) 3:29

132 Preston Welling (PAY) Won by Forfeit

138 Brandon Hess (PAY) Won by Forfeit

145 Mitchel Blonigen (PAY) Fall Tyler Morsching (DEL) 1:53

152 Cael Olson (DEL) Tech. Fall Jose Anaya (PAY) 5:30

160 Grant Wendlandt (PAY) Dec. Zane Kestner (DEL) 5-0

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Maj. Dec. Jeff Ritter (DEL) 12-2

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Isaac Jacobson (DEL) :56

195 Seth Vearrier (PAY) Fall Grant Horels (DEL) :42

220 Lincoln Hamm (DEL) Fall Sam Brick (PAY) :38

285 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles were defeated by No. 10A ranked Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61-3

Monticello 57-13 and Albany 39-36 at the HLWW “Lakers” Duals. Brady Kramer (138),

Isaac Ortiz (160) and Sonny DeHeer (195) all went 3-0.

The Eagles defeated AA Delano 51-27 at the Paynesville “Bulldogs” quad.

They dropped duals to KMS 48-18 and Paynesville 42-13. Isaac Ortiz (170) and

Sonny DeHeer (195) were both 3-0 and Ryder Schmidt (132), Gavin Caron (145),

Treyce Ludwig (160) and Mitchel Lipinski (220) all went 2-1.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 51 DELANO 27

106 Gus Becker (DEL) Dec. Brody Sieben (EVW) 6-3

113 Isaiah Deppa (DEL) Won by Forfeit

120 Leland Czanstkowski (DEL) Won by Forfeit

126 Jordan Erpelding (EVW) Fall Landon Hinchcliff (DEL) 5:06

132 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Won by Forfeit

138 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Fall Nick Nokleby (DEL) 1:02

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Fall Tyler Morsching (DEL) 1:54

152 Cael Olson (DEL) Fall Thomas Thompson (EVW) 1:32

160 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Fall Zane Kestner (DEL) 5:19

170 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Jeff Ritter (DEL) 12-8

182 Isaac Jacobson (DEL) Fall Carter Scheeler (EVW) 2:31

195 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

220 Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) Fall Lincoln Hamm (DEL) 1:34

285 Nick Becker (EVW) Fall Daniel Johnson (DEL) :51

KMS 48 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 18

106 Colton Nolbe (KMS) Won by Forfeit

113 Brady VanHeaveln (KMS) Won by Forfeit

120 Cole Froehlich (KMS) Won by Forfeit

126 Trey Gunderson (KMS) Fall

132 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Dec. Tayton Nielsen (KMS) 8-6

138 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Dec. Wyatt Rudningen (KMS) 5-3

145 Noah Johnson (KMS) Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 8-4

152 Jett Olson (KMS) Dec. Thomas Thompson (EVW) 6-2

160 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Luke Froelich (KMS) 12-7

170 Isaac Ortiz (EVW) Dec. Aaron Jones (KMS) 5-0

182 Carter Scheeler (EVW) Dec. Gavin Feldman (KMS) 8-2

195 Sonnie DeHear (EVW) Fall Collin Johnson (KMS)

220 Mason Olson (KMS) Fall Mitchell Lipinski (EVW 2:59

285 Jason Jones (KMS) Fall Nick Becker (EVW) 2:50

UP COMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday Dec. 13th/Thursday Dec. 15th/Friday Dec. 16/Saturday

Tuesday Dec. 13th

EDEN VALLEY EAGLES TRIANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: ACGC Falcons, MORRIS AREA Tigers, EVW Eagles

ROCORI SPARTANS TRIANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: Little Falls Flyers, Albany Huskies, Rocori Spartans

FOLEY FALCONS @ MORA MUSTANGS

(Start Time: 6:00)

FRAZEE TRIANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: BHV/PP Raiders, ROYALTON/UPSALA Royals, FRAZEE Hornets

Thursday Dec. 15th

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING TRIANGULAR

(Start Time: 5:00

Teams: NEW LONDON-SPICER Wildcats, SAUK RAPIDS/RICE Storm

Friday Dec. 16h

LITTLE FALLS Flyers @ MILACA-FAITH CRISTIAN Wolves (6:00)

PEQUOT LAKES/PINE RIVER BACKUS ROAD CREW

“JACK HAMMER” INVITATIONAL”

(Start Times: 3:00/Friday/9:30 Saturday

Teams: Albany, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Royalton-Upsala

Total 20 Teams

REDWOOD FALLS “RIVER RIOT” INVITATIONAL

(Start Times:

Teams: Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen - Total 20 Teams

Friday Dec. 16th

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE PANTHERS DUALS:

(Start Time: 5:00)

Teams: Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers, Annandale-Maple Lake Lightning, Becker

Bulldogs, Blaine Bengals, Centennial Cougars, Orono Spartans, Watertown-

Royals, WEM/JWP

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies went 1-2 at the HLWW Laker Duals; they defeated Norwood Young America 42-29. They were defeated by Dilworth-Glendon-Felton 37-24 and Eden Valley-Watkins 39-36.