Central Minnesota Libraries Kick Off Summer Reading Program

UNDATED -- School may be out for the season, but that doesn’t mean kids can’t still hit the books.

Great River Regional Library kicks off their summer reading program on Monday.

This year’s theme, “It’s Showtime at Your Library,” celebrates the magic and excitement that can be discovered through reading.

The program is open to all kids aged 18 and younger and divided into three groups: baby for kids ages 0-5, child for kids age 3 through grade 6, and teen for grades 7-12.

Kids in the program will get reading records to track their progress. Once completed, the records must be brought back to the library by August 10th to be entered into prize drawings.

Prizes vary at each branch. You can register at any of the 32 branches or online at the Great River website.