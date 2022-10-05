Central Minnesota Lends a “Tip” or Two on Giving Generously.

Ever experienced this before? You’re out to eat or having a couple drinks after work and the bill comes and your significant other hands you the bill and says “here dear you figure out the tip”. That has happened more times than I count to me and ever since the pandemic changed how we live, I’ve been wondering am I tipping the right percentage.

Apparently I’m not the only one who has been wondering that because just the other day I came across a story specifically about tipping after the pandemic and what the typical tip tends to be. Time2Play polled Americans asking about their tipping habits and how they have changed, reporting before the pandemic we were typically tipping around 17.1%, With

the average tip now being 22.8%

Where do you land when it comes to tipping, I have always been a 20% tipper even before the pandemic and now my slight uptick seems to be on course with many others. But after asking Central Minnesotans how they typically tip now when going out, there were several helpful tips and tricks they gave on determining how they or anyone can give. Here are a few new or not new ideas from comments on this post:

Give 20-30%: Seems like quite the jump how do you determine where?

Give a Dollar a Drink: That's definitely one way to figure out a bar tab. So with that logic 3 drinks = $3, you see where the math goes here.

Don't Use Percentage, Round Up:

Base it on Tax: Can honestly say I have never heard of anyone doing this before...but if you are looking for a new idea, this might be it.

Give a Cash Tip:

Many years ago it was common to pay with cash, now-a-days we don't often carry it around on us. Some suggest making sure to have some when you go out and being a former server, I know it would be appreciated.

Hide the Tip for a Surprise:

Maybe make sure they are able to find it and not accidentally throw it away, but this makes me believe it would make someone's work day/night.

Always Tip:

We've all experienced bad service and this might be the kindest comment on why we should always give a tip even then.

