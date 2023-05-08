Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – May 8th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

(REGIONAL PLAY IN GAMES)

ST CLOUD TC COLLEGE CYCLONES 6 FF MN TC SPARTANS 4

(Friday May 5th)

The Cyclones defeated their MCAC Central Division rivals in their regional play-in game. They were down 3-0 going into the fourth inning, they put up one run in the fourth and four in the fifth innings. Backed by eight hits including a pair of doubles and a triple and they were aided by six walks. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Christian Lessman a sophomore from New London-Spicer. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. John Deschamps from Puerto Rico went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Brady Linn earned a walk, had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer a freshman from BBE High School earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Joel Torres Rivera a sophomore form Aibonito, Puerto Rico went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School and Cayden Hansen both earned a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty Aiden O’Brien a freshman from Red Wing High School, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Mike Short threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Logan Pulju a freshman from Richville, Minnesota went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Beau Fetting a freshman from Ada High School went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Martin a sophomore from Dassel- Cokato went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Mike Short earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Bryce Krueger a freshman from Barnesville High School earned a walk.

ST CLOUD TC COLLEGE CYCLONES 5 FF MN TC SPARTANS 3

(Friday, May 5th)

The Cyclones defeated their MCAC Central Division rival the Spartans, backed by eight hits, including a double. Along with nine stolen bases to give their starting pitcher Righty Jacob Hendrickson a sophomore from Moorhead High School. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one run and he recored three strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Brock Woitalla, Cyclones shortstop went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases. Sam Holthaus, Cyclones first baseman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. DH John Deschamps went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Catcher Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Center fielder Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Second baseman Joel Torres Rivera went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Third baseman Matthew Perry went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Peyton Randall earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Spartans Righty Bret Englemeyer started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartans Offense was led by Jackson Martin, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Kruger went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Ruter went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run. Beau Fetting, Mike Short, Ben Monson all earned one walk and Logan Pulju was hit by a pitch.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 6 BRAINERD CLC TC RAIDERS 4

(Friday May 5th)

The Legends defeated their MCAC Central Division rivals in their first play-in game, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run, one triple and a double. Their starting pitcher righty Lucas Burgum, from Mandan, ND threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer HS threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 1-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs. Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jacob Merrill from Sartell, Mn went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Calen O’Connell from Sartell, Mn went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Lang from New Ulm HS went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-4 and Noah Lower from EagleRiver HS went 1-for-3. Mason Conrad from Farmington HS went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Noah Cekalla from Pierz HS, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Brett Letness from Moorhead HS threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Raiders offense was led by Jack Thorn from Becker HS, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Rylee Rauch from Pierz HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Beau Lepel from Plato, MN earned a walk and was credited for a RBI and Leo Villa from Green Valley, Arizona earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Noah Cekalla went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Adam “Deuce” Braun from Buffalo HS went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Mason Argir from Brainerd HS went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Erubiel Ozuna from Casa Grande, Arizona went 1-for-4 with a double.

BRAINERD CLC TC RAIDERS 7 ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 6

(Friday May 5th)

The Raiders come back to take game two over their MCAC Central Division rivals the Legends, backed by ten hits, including three home runs, two doubles and a triple. Righty Luis Diaz from Agua Prieta, Mexico started on the mound for the Raiders, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Ben Dornseif from Hector, MN threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Adam “Deuce” Braun he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Alonso Bacame from Tucson, Arizona went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs. Jack Thorn went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Beau Lepel went 1-for-4. Erubiel Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Mason Argir went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Legends starting pitcher was lefty Jalen Vorpahl from Sartell, MN he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Parker Jendro from Alexandria HS threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Mason Conrad went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Lang went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Felix Porras earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 8 BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 1

(Sunday May 7th)

The Legends defeated their MCAC Central Division rivals the Raiders to advance to their regional tournament. They collected seven hits, including a pair of doubles and they played very good defense. The Legends put up five runs in the first and three in the second innings and never looked back. Righty Chuck Hackett from Foley High School started on the mound, threw three innings. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Brock Depute from Mowhall, North Dakota threw three innings, he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw one inning and he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Felix Porras went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Carter Rademacher went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill and Mason Conrad both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run and Brady Goebel earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Devin Begay a freshman from Mesa, Arizona threw four innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ivan Villa a sophomore from Green Valley, Arizona threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Noah Cekalla, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Rylee Rauch, Erubiel Ozuna, Mason Argir all went 1-for-3 and Josh Kivela a freshman from Hibbing HS went 1-for-2.

ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 5 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 1

(Friday May 5th)

The Golden Rams defeated their MCAC Central Division rivals the Warriors in the first of their 2 of 3 play-in for the regions. This was backed by nine hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Righty Josh Stoll a sophomore from Andover High School started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, one run and one walk. Righty Noah Findels a freshman from Omaha, Nebraska threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Jacob Contreras a freshman from Osseo High School, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs. Jeremy Brown a freshman from North St. Paul High School went 2-for-4 with a home run and Matt Ramsdell a freshman from Masa, Arizona had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Patrick Brey a freshman from Robbinsdale Armstrong HS went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Hunter Wavinak a sophomore from Coon Rapids High School went 1-for-4 with a double. Henry Gibbs a sophomore from Frenchtown, Montana went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ricky Ramsdell a freshman from Mesa, Arizona went 1-for-3, Tyler Schwaab a freshman from St. Francis HS scored a run and Mike McBryar a freshman from Tulsa, Oklahoma earned a walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty Reece Schwirtz from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Zeke Walton a sophomore from BOLD HS threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Bennett Knapper a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East HS, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Caden Lang a freshman from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 2-for-3 with a double. Reece Schwirtz went 2-for-4 and Josh Robb a sophomore from St. Peter High School went 1-for-4. Tyler Flis a sophomore from Robbinsdale Armstrong HS went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar HS went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Beacom a sophomore from Blooming Grove, Texas went 1-for-3.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 7 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 3

(Friday May 5th)

The Warriors took game two over their MCAC Central Division rivals the Golden Rams, backed by nine hits and a solid pitching performance. Righty Jack Howard from Renville County West HS started and he threw a complete game. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Sam Etterman, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Bennett Knapper went 2-for-4 for two RBIS and Tyler Flis had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Thelen a sophomore from Rocori HS earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Beacam went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Josh Robb earned two walks and he scored two runs. Reece Schwartz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was lefty Wyatt Doubler from Osseo HS, he threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Jeremy Brown, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Patrick Brey went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Ramsdell went 2-for-3 and Henry Gibbs went 1-for-3. Noah Thompson a sophomore from Osseo HS went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Noah Findels went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Wavinak had a sacrifice bunt.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 4 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 1

(Saturday May 6th)

The Warriors defeated the Golden Rams their MCAC Central division rivals, to earn a spot in the region tournament this week. Backed by seven hits, solid defense and a good pitching performance. Righty Bennett Knapper started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Bennet Knapper, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Reece Schwirtz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sam Etterman earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Beacam went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nikson Knapper a freshman from Yellow Medicine East HS went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Josh Robb went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Caden Lang had a sacrifice bunt. Nolan Spence a sophomore from Zimmerman HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was Daniel Pacheco a freshman form Tucson, Arizona threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, three runs and three walks. Righty Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park High School threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Ricky Ramsdell, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Jacob Contreras and Hunter Wavinak both went 1-for-3 and Jeremy Brown went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.