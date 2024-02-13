Central Minnesota Dive Bar Tales: An Ode To The Flat Iron Bar
While it certainly didn't start as a dive bar, the building it was in was neatly folded into a corner lot with a railroad track running along the back, causing the building to appear triangular.
Kelly Cordes shared back in 2018 what I think is a great statement regarding the man behind the Flat Iron. "Darrell Peterson started something that turned into something bigger than he probably ever imagined. In 1975, he introduced a sandwich called the Darrell burger at his cozy and comfortable downtown St. Cloud bar, The Flat Iron."
If you were walking in off the street you could build your own Darrell burger or choose from several menu options. Locals flooded the Flat Iron to enjoy a good, warm sandwich that was often served with chips and signature Bazooka bubblegum on the side.
The bar closed in the 90s, but the Darrell Burger was good enough it made a comeback at another restaurant.
What Minnesota bar gives you a side of Bazooka bubble gum? That right there is a sign you've found the right place to settle down for an afternoon.
I learned that Darrell recently passed away, even though the building houses a different business, it still bears the name of his beloved bar, Flat Iron.
Rest Easy Darrell.
