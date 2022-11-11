Central Minnesota Businesses Honor Our Veterans With Special Deals Today
THANK YOU VETERANS
I would like to thank our Veterans today for all that they endure for the safety of people in this country and abroad. I can't imagine what our lives would be like if we didn't have these protectors making sure that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, by watching over us night and day.
I just happened to find a great list of companies that want to honor our Veterans today as well by offering free food and beverages to Veterans on this special day.
COFFEE LOVERS
- STARBUCKS: Veterans, active-duty personnel, and their spouses can get a FREE coffee, iced or hot at Starbucks today.
- CARIBOU COFFEE: Veterans, Retirees, Active-Duty, Reserve/National Guard, and their Dependents can get a free hot-brewed coffee today.
BREAKFAST
You can get your coffee and a bite to eat as well at these great locations.
- Wendy's: Free breakfast combo meals
- Denny's: Free Grand Slam breakfasts
- IHOP: Free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes
- Perkins: Free meal deal
LUNCH AND DINNER
If morning isn't your thing, you can still enjoy a great free meal from these locations for either lunch OR dinner today.
- Olive Garden
- Chili's
- Little Caesars
- TGI Fridays
- White Castle
- Red Lobster
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free boneless wings and fries
SPECIAL DEALS
Other locations are having more specific deals.
- Dollar General Stores: 20% off today for Veterans today
- Kohls: 30% off purchases for Veterans today
- Target: 10% off for Veterans today
- Walgreens: 20% off for Veterans today
- Hertz rental cars: 20% off for Veterans today