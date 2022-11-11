THANK YOU VETERANS

I would like to thank our Veterans today for all that they endure for the safety of people in this country and abroad. I can't imagine what our lives would be like if we didn't have these protectors making sure that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, by watching over us night and day.

I just happened to find a great list of companies that want to honor our Veterans today as well by offering free food and beverages to Veterans on this special day.

COFFEE LOVERS

STARBUCKS: Veterans, active-duty personnel, and their spouses can get a FREE coffee, iced or hot at Starbucks today.

CARIBOU COFFEE: Veterans, Retirees, Active-Duty, Reserve/National Guard, and their Dependents can get a free hot-brewed coffee today.

BREAKFAST

You can get your coffee and a bite to eat as well at these great locations.

Wendy's: Free breakfast combo meals

Denny's: Free Grand Slam breakfasts

IHOP: Free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes

Perkins: Free meal deal

LUNCH AND DINNER

If morning isn't your thing, you can still enjoy a great free meal from these locations for either lunch OR dinner today.

SPECIAL DEALS

Other locations are having more specific deals.

Dollar General Stores: 20% off today for Veterans today

Kohls: 30% off purchases for Veterans today

Target: 10% off for Veterans today

Walgreens: 20% off for Veterans today

Hertz rental cars: 20% off for Veterans today

