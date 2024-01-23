CentraCare Releases List Of Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

CentraCare has released its annual list of the year's most popular baby names.

In 2022, the most popular baby boy's name was Oliver, while the most popular name for girls was Evelyn. In total, more than 3800 babies were born at CentraCare Hospitals in 2023. 54% of births were boys and 46% girls.

There was at least one baby born in a CentraCare facility on each day in 2023. The most popular dates for births were April 20th and June 7th, as both days saw 20 babies born on those dates.

Without further ado, here are the top baby names at CentraCare hospitals in 2023.

Photo by Jamie Coupaud on Unsplash Photo by Jamie Coupaud on Unsplash loading...

BOYS

Oliver

Maverick

Theodore

Henry

Levi

Liam

Beau

Elijah

Brooks

Noah

BabyTV Buster Benson // Flickr loading...

GIRLS

Hazel

Evelyn

Violet

Emma

Avery

Sophia

Amelia

Aurora

Charlotte

Olivia

Nationally, the most popular baby names for 2023 were:

Siri Stafford -Getty Stock / ThinkStock Siri Stafford -Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

BOYS

Noah

Liam

Oliver

Elijah

Mateo

Lucas

Levi

Leo

Ezra

Luca

GIRLS

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Sophia

Charlotte

Ava

Isabella

Mia

Luna

Evelyn

According to TODAY.com, names that are predicted to be popular in 2024 include Alora, Amari, Cade, Colter, Dove, Hayes, Jett, Juniper, Lainey, Leandro, Stetson, Tate, Winnie, Wren and Xiomara.

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Gilman, Minnesota in Pictures