CentraCare Releases List Of Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

CentraCare has released its annual list of the year's most popular baby names.

In 2022, the most popular baby boy's name was Oliver, while the most popular name for girls was Evelyn. In total, more than 3800 babies were born at CentraCare Hospitals in 2023. 54% of births were boys and 46% girls.

There was at least one baby born in a CentraCare facility on each day in 2023. The most popular dates for births were April 20th and June 7th, as both days saw 20 babies born on those dates.

Without further ado, here are the top baby names at CentraCare hospitals in 2023.

BOYS 

Oliver
Maverick
Theodore
Henry
Levi
Liam
Beau
Elijah
Brooks
Noah

GIRLS 

Hazel
Evelyn
Violet
Emma
Avery
Sophia
Amelia
Aurora
Charlotte
Olivia

Nationally, the most popular baby names for 2023 were:

BOYS 

Noah
Liam
Oliver
Elijah
Mateo
Lucas
Levi
Leo
Ezra
Luca

GIRLS 

Olivia
Emma
Amelia
Sophia
Charlotte
Ava
Isabella
Mia
Luna
Evelyn

According to TODAY.com, names that are predicted to be popular in 2024 include Alora, Amari, Cade, Colter, Dove, Hayes, Jett, Juniper, Lainey, Leandro, Stetson, Tate, Winnie, Wren and Xiomara.

