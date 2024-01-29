Candlelight Walk In Minnesota Woods Happening Soon

Walking through the winter woods is one of the more underrated cold-weather activities, in my opinion. The crisp air, the empty trails, the quiet... as long as you are dressed properly, it can be an amazing experience.

Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan is taking that sentiment to the next level with a "Trails By Candlelight" event on February 9th, 2024.

Enjoy Lebanon Hills Regional Park by flickering candlelight. A variety of cross-country classic ski, snowshoe/hiking, and walking trails on plowed paved paths will be lit with over a thousand candles. Warm up with hot cocoa and crackling bonfires. Cocoa provided. Hot food available for purchase from food trucks.

The event costs $8 for ages five and up, with tickets going on sale December 1st at 9 a.m..

Events planned for the event (in addition to the trails themselves) include bonfires, hot cocoa station, food trucks and ski/snowshoe rentals. There will be an additional charge for the rentals, which are available on a first come, first served basis.

Parking will be free for the event with a free shuttle from Woodcrest Church also an option.

The event is asking for volunteers for jobs like bonfire tender, luminary setup and lighting, cocoa assistants, greeters and more. Sign up for volunteers will open soon.

All planned event activities are conditions-permitting. A final plan for event activities will be determined 24 hours in advance and posted in the event’s web page and on the Dakota County Parks - forever wild Facebook page. No refunds will be issued if event activities change due to unsafe conditions. Full refunds will be issued if the event is cancelled due to weather.