Can You Reunite This Lost Sentimental Keychain With Its Owner In St. Cloud Area?

SENTIMENTAL KEYCHAIN LOST

A good friend of mine recently reached out to tell me about this story, in hopes of helping locate the person to whom the keychain in the photo belongs.

The photo was posted on the St. Cloud MN Area Community Page on Facebook.

Someone posted that some keys had been found at Northern Metal in St. Cloud. What seems more important than the keys though, is the special keychain message that is attached to them.

Photo by Brad McDonald Photo by Brad McDonald loading...

Northern Metal Recycling, located at 119 6th Ave Ne St. Cloud, Mn 56304 St Cloud still has the keys as the owner has not yet come forward looking for them.

We have to assume that the owner either doesn't realize they've lost the keys yet, or no one has shared the message with the right people.

I spoke to the individual who posted the picture and I thought they did the right thing by blotting out the names on the message; as surely the owner of the keychain will know who gave it to them.

The FB message read:

I posted about keys being lost at Norther Metal in St. Cloud a couple of weeks back. Still have them. The keys have a very special key chain. I’m sure the keychain means more to this person than the keys.

Please share.

If these keys and the keychain belong to you, we hope you will call Northern Metal to have them returned to you. If the keychain looks familiar; perhaps the owner has shared the keychain message with friends and family; I hope we can find the person it belongs to and reunite them.

If the keys belong to you or possibly someone you know, please share this story with them, and have the owner call (320) 251-5980.

