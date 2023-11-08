Can You Breakout Of St. Clouds ‘Haunted Holiday’ Escape Room? (Sneak Peek)

CAN YOU FIND YOUR WAY OUT?

Holiday fun for your family awaits at Stearns History Museum! For the second year in a row, the Stearns History Museum has created an escape room for the holidays, this year called 'The Haunted Holiday!'

HELP THE LOST SPIRIT

This year, your job is to help the spirit that is trapped inside, complete some unfinished business. If you don't, you may never escape.

The event will be taking place every Thursday, beginning November 30th, through December 21st, 2023.

MAKE RESERVATIONS NOW

Reservations are required and so far, have been such a success that they have been selling out. The escape room is set for groups up to six people and the cost is $20 per person for non-members of the Stearns History Museum, and just $15 for members.

You could also sign up to become a member and also get the discounted price.

The escape room is set up inside the Stearns History Museum, and you have approximately an hour to escape.

To make your reservations, you can click HERE now. It is recommended that one person gets all of the tickets for your group, and if need be, your group members can reimburse the person who scheduled the event.

SNEEK PEEK!

Get a sneek peek of this years Haunted Holiday below.

