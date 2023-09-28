Brighten A Central Minnesota Family’s Holiday Season – Adopt Now

ADOPT-A-FAMILY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The holidays are right around the corner, and my hope is that everyone can enjoy the holiday season, from Halloween all the way through the beginning of a new year. But as we all know, it's getting more difficult for people to get by; especially those that have young children and may not be able to work.

WHO IS AVIVA?

Avivo, is a nonprofit organization that offers employment services and training from its Waite Park location, helping them to move off of public assistance programs and into work.

Avivo is expanding it's Adopt-A-Family initiative, to help provide these families with gifts for their children to open during the holidays. The program opens up October 4th through October 27th, 2023, and St. Cloud area residents are invited to help make the holidays brighter for 100 families that are enrolled in the program.

HELP MAKE THE SEASON BRIGHT

Last year, with the help of approximately 250 donors, more than 400 families from the Twin Cities and St. Cloud areas benefitted from the holiday gift program. More than 2,000 gifts were donated, and Avivo is hoping to serve 100 families this year that reside in the St. Cloud area.

Depending on how many individuals you would like to help this holiday season, you will be matched with one or more families. Donors may learn more about the timeline and registration online by clicking HERE. If you have any questions about the program you can contact Brittany at adoptafamily@avivomn.org.

