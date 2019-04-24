Brian Robison Signs 1-Day Contract to Retire with Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) _ Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Robison signed a one-day contract Wednesday to officially retire with the Vikings, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2007 out of Texas. Robison was released last year, eight days before the regular season began, for salary cap relief. He did not sign with another team.

Over 11 years, Robison tied for ninth place in club history with 60 sacks. His 173 career regular-season games ranks third all-time among Vikings defensive ends. He missed only three games due to injury over his career. He also became one of the club's most active players in community service and philanthropic endeavors.